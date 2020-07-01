SELBYVILLE, Del., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Aircraft Soft Goods Market by Aircraft (Commercial, Regional, Business, Helicopters), Product (Carpets, Seat Covers, Curtains), Material (Wool/Nylon Blend Fabric, Natural Leather, Synthetic Leather, Polyester Fabric), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of aircraft soft goods will reach $690 million by 2026. Growing safety concerns and customer preference for a high degree of comfort will fuel the market growth.
Increasing MRO facilities in the emerging nations will drive the aircraft soft goods market growth. Growing air travel demand, along with the availability of a large number of airliners, will create opportunities for aircraft soft goods. Additionally, the rising need for regional air travel is creating narrow-body aircraft demand, which is expected to increase soft goods' share in the near future.
Request a sample of this research report at
https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2678
Rapid technological advances to increase flight safety & reliability are gaining higher visibility in the aviation industry. Flammability requirements pertaining to aircraft textiles ensure aircraft cabin safety and improve occupant survivability in aircraft accidents. Shifting consumer inclination toward enhanced safety during air travel will propel the aircraft soft goods' industry growth.
The regional aircraft segment is anticipated to expand at over a 5.5% CAGR through 2026 due to the shifting focus of aircraft manufacturers towards enhancing travel experiences. For instance, Bombardier launched its first triple class 50-seater regional aircraft in 2019 with improved passenger experience and more passenger legroom space. The rise of the comfort of passengers will propel the market share.
The natural leather segment will observe over 1.5% gains in the aircraft soft goods market till 2026 as it offers elegance, flexibility, abrasion-resistance, excellent flame and chemical resistance, etc. Aircraft manufacturers, such as Bombardier and Boeing, are focusing on replacing old aircraft interiors including carpets, curtains, and seat covers with new natural leather composites with advanced properties such as high resistance to chemicals and flame resistance.
Curtains are likely to increase their share in the aviation sector, owing to growing efforts towards aesthetic enhancements in business jets and commercial aircraft. The growing prominence of larger cabin space providing personalized space for long-haul travels is driving the industry share. The increasing adoption of lightweight floor coverings offering enhanced durability & flexibility is enhancing the fuel efficiency and underfoot comfort.
Europe's aircraft soft goods market is poised to witness around a 2.5% growth during the forecast timeframe. Growth in foreign tourists in the region coupled with growth in airliners across major countries will boost aircraft soft goods manufacturers share. Moreover, the presence of major aircraft manufactures, and strong economic growth will intensify soft goods penetration.
Request for customization of this research report at
https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2678
Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:
Chapter 3 Aircraft Soft Goods Market Insights
3.1 Industry segmentation
3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026
3.3.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape
3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3.1 Component suppliers
3.3.2 Manufacturers
3.3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.3.4 Distribution channel analysis
3.3.4.1 OEM
3.3.4.2 Aftermarket
3.3.4.3 End-users
3.3.5 Vendor matrix
3.4 Pricing analysis
3.4.1 By region
3.4.1.1 North America
3.4.1.2 Europe
3.4.1.3 Asia Pacific
3.4.1.4 Latin America
3.4.1.5 Middle East & Africa
3.4.2 Cost structure analysis
3.5 Technology Landscape
3.5.1 Faux Leather Fabrics:
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 North America
3.6.1.1 FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION (FAA)
3.6.2 Europe
3.6.2.1 The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
3.6.3 Asia Pacific
3.6.3.1 Directorate General of Civil Aviation (India)
3.6.4 Latin America
3.6.4.1 Latin America Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC)
3.6.4.2 National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC)-Brazil
3.6.5 MEA
3.6.5.1 SOUTH AFRICAN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY
3.7 Industry impact forces
3.7.1 Growth drivers, by region
3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8 Innovation and sustainability
3.8.1 E-Leather:
3.9 Growth potential analysis, 2019
3.10 Porter's analysis
3.11 Competitive landscape, 2019
3.11.1 Company performance analysis, 2019
3.12 Strategy dashboard
3.13 PESTEL analysis
3.14 COVID-19 impact on the industry
Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) at
https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/aircraf-soft-goods-market
About Global Market Insights, Inc.
Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.
Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights, Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Related Images
global-aircraft-soft-goods-market.png
Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market growth predicted at 2% till 2026: GMI
Europe aircraft soft goods market is poised to witness around 2.5% growth during the forecast timeframe driven by presence of major aircraft manufactures, and strong economic growth in the region.
Related Links
Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market Size