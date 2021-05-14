FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galactic performs at It's Showtime at the Drive-In on Thursday, May 20, 2021, brought to you by All Good Presents. Gates open at 5:30PM and show starts at 7:00PM. Tickets are still available for this special live performance at a unique drive-in concert venue located at the Frederick Fairgrounds. This show is all ages.
About the Artist: Drawing upon the vibrant funk, R&B, and jazz traditions of their native New Orleans, Galactic built a loyal following with their own brand of jam-based grooves. Emerging in the mid-'90s, the six-member group, led by co-founding members guitarist Jeff Raines and bassist Robert Mercurio, and featuring noted drummer Stanton Moore, drew inspiration from legends like the Meters and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, as well as iconic R&B artists like Maceo Parker and Parliament.
On February 7, 2020, Galactic released a new single titled "Float Up". The track features Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph. Their New Album "Already Ready Already" is out now and Joseph joins them on this summer tour with a stop at It's Showtime at The Drive In!
About the Venue: Showtime at the Drive-In is a unique live music experience that allows fans to hang out in a socially distant drive-in style setting. Guests enjoy a private parking spot and extra space beside their vehicle to watch their favorite artists perform live on stage, through state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Local food trucks and craft beverages are available for purchase in the Vendor Village, so come hungry!
Tickets are sold by car for up to 4 people per vehicle. Special "5th wheel" tickets are also available for purchase to add an extra person. For tickets and more information, visit http://www.showtimeatthedrivein.com
In an effort to help revive and restore their local community, All Good Presents created the All Good Giving Campaign to assist those struggling the most. This multi-platform fundraiser launches with the All Good Presents team donating $1 for every car ticket sold to every show plus providing "no-pressure" opportunities for fans to donate when they purchase their ticket or text to donate in advance and at the show. Funds from this show will benefit the City of Frederick Maryland Food Bank.
Founded in 1996, ALL GOOD PRESENTS is a Frederick, Maryland based grassroots promotion and production company devoted to uniting music lovers and touring artists in the Mid Atlantic.
