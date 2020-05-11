NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMResorts®, an Apple Leisure Group company, introduces new 360-degree quality, safety and hygiene program CleanComplete Verification™, centered on guest safety and peace of mind during vacation. The CleanComplete Verification™ program further elevates the standards of quality and cleanliness at our 58 beachfront branded properties across Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and Panama.
Backed by one of the highest-level third-party certifications for quality and safety in the industry, the Cristal International Standards® certification, the initiative addresses all aspects of resort operations and guest experience from welcome to departure. Each property has implemented Cristal's Prevention of the Spread of Infection (POSI) audit protocol—and POSI-check is one of the latest solutions available both from Cristal and in the industry. All AMResorts® branded properties also employ Cristal's FoodCheck Certification, which complies with certified and audited food safety practices based on the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), an internationally recognized system for reducing the risk of safety hazards in foods.
"As the world reopens to a new normal and travelers begin to plan vacations once again, the health and safety of guests remains a top priority through these elevated efforts," said Gonzalo del Peón, AMResorts® President. "Guests should feel well-informed and reassured knowing that AMResorts® branded properties have implemented best-in-class practices."
Redefining the guest travel journey, the CleanComplete Verification™ program includes:
- Welcome Back – Arrival and Check-In Procedures: Hygiene check-in stations with temperature check protocols in place upon arrival to resort, and increased sanitation procedures including use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer for those handling luggage and cleaning of the lobby with high-grade disinfectant every hour.
- Come on In – Room Cleaning Procedures: Cristal RoomCheck verification process to meet the highest hygiene cleaning for each guest room, with sanitation information on in-room tablets, printouts and TVs.
- Time to Relax – Sanitation Throughout the Resort: Increased sanitation throughout all areas of the resorts including high human contact areas such as staircases, elevators, public areas and restrooms, as well as sports equipment and spa facilities. Beach and pool loungers will also be distanced.
- Fun for the Kids – Explorer's Club + Core Zone Hygiene: All Explorer's Club and Core Zone facilities cleaned and disinfected prior to opening, after closing, and regularly during operating hours, with temperature checks required for all before entering.
- Dine in Style – Food and Beverage Protocols: All bar and restaurants employ social distancing measures, while staff wear masks and use increased hygiene techniques.
- See You Again Soon – Check-Out and Departure Procedures: Express check-out service to reduce contact.
AMResorts® has also created new staff positions which are responsible for the oversight of health and sanitation measures. Regular wellness training is provided to all personnel to ensure they take the correct steps for their own health as well as the safety of guests.
For more information on the CleanComplete Verification™ program, details on the enhanced protocols and added safety measures, please visit here.
About AMResorts®
AMResorts® collectively provide sales, marketing and brand management services to eight individually unique resort brands including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets®, Breathless®, Dreams®, Now®, Reflect® and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, and Alua® Hotels & Resorts. The AMResorts® Collection of Brands is continuously raising the all-inclusive concept to a new level of luxury with its signature Endless Privileges®, Unlimited-Luxury®, and Unlimited-Fun® programs. Located throughout Mexico, Jamaica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, St. Martin and Spain, AMResorts' 72 award-winning properties treat every guest to premium accommodations, desirable locations and extraordinary inclusions. The brands in the collection include: Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts (zoetryresorts.com; 1-888-4-ZOËTRY); Secrets Resorts & Spas (secretsresorts.com; 1-866-GO SECRETS); Breathless Resorts & Spas (breathlessresorts.com; 1-855-65-BREATHE); Dreams Resorts & Spas (dreamsresorts.com; 1-866-2-DREAMS); Now Resorts & Spas (nowresorts.com; 1-877-NOW-9953); Reflect Resorts & Spas (reflectresorts.com; 1-855-4REFLECT), Sunscape Resorts & Spas (sunscaperesorts.com; 1-866-SUNSCAPE) and Alua Hotels & Resorts (aluahotels.com). Images, logos and informational material about the AMResorts® Collection of Brands and properties are available at amresorts.com/mediasite/media.
Media Contact:
rbb Communications
Jennifer Valdes
305.249.1213
Jennifer.valdes@rbbcommunications.com