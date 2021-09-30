TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSTAT is the leading provider of business aircraft market, fleet, and operator information for almost 40 years, and continues to support the business aviation community by providing best-in-class data and customer service. We are looking forward to demonstrating upgrades to our current products as well as previewing future services this year at NBAA-BACE 2021, October 12-14, 2021, Las Vegas, NV – Booth # 1845.
On the existing service side, AMSTAT recently upgraded the flight activity reported in AMSTAT Premier to include global coverage and has bundled this with the AMSTAT Aircraft Valuation Tool and AMSTAT StatPak to create Premier+. The Aircraft Valuation Tool is a market leading algorithm that uses real-time market data to create objective and accurate aircraft estimated values. The AMSTAT StatPak creates presentation-ready charts and tables to help AMSTAT clients understand the market story and share it with their customers. Premier+ brings these powerful sales and efficiency tools together.
AMSTAT has also upgraded its Connect service by adding flight activity to search criteria, which enables Connect subscribers to be even more specific in defining their sales territories and finding new prospects. AMSTAT has also just released the latest version of the AMSTAT for Salesforce® application, which lets Salesforce® users create and update Accounts, Contacts, Leads and Aircraft records all from within Salesforce®. AMSTAT's Salesforce® integration lets you use your existing Aircraft object definition so that you can create multiple accounts, contacts, and aircraft records at one time and have them linked automatically.
AMSTAT will also be previewing several new upgrades and services this year at NBAA. The first of these is a brand-new mobile application providing detailed access to market data while on the go. Industry sales professionals can access far more detailed market insights than ever before from their mobile devices. AMSTAT will also be previewing its new total time airframe estimator which is specifically designed to provide this valuable information when up-to-date airframe times are not available.
"We are delighted to continue innovating our services and providing our clients with cutting edge sales and efficiency-driving tools, upgrades and applications", said Kit Tankhiwale, AMSTAT Senior Product Innovator. He added, "I never tire of actively responding to the voice of the customer and the market".
As in previous years, AMSTAT will be demonstrating its market leading market research services specifically designed to drive sales and improve workflows, including the latest versions of AMSTAT Premier and Connect.
We look forward to seeing you in person this year at NBAA-BACE!
