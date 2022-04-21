Annapolis Town Center, the city's premier shopping lifestyle destination, is pleased to announce Urbano Mexican Fare will be joining its impressive roster of shops and eateries.
ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebratory Cinco De Mayo Street Party To Take Place May 7
Annapolis Town Center, the city's premier shopping lifestyle destination, is pleased to announce Urbano Mexican Fare will be joining its impressive roster of shops and eateries.
The 5,000 square foot restaurant space will seat up to 150 and feature a contemporary design inspired by downtown Mexico City. The sophisticated atmosphere will complement the restaurant's unique take on Mexican fare.
"We're thrilled to welcome the fresh, festive vibe that Urbano Mexican Fare will bring" said Anthony Henry, General Manager of Annapolis Town Center. "We are excited that locals and visitors alike will not only have access to our one-stop-shop for all their day-to-day needs, but also have a place to enjoy a night out with friends and family trying out some great new Mexican fare."
Urbano Mexican Fare is owned by Common Plate Hospitality and specializes in serving contemporary Mexican cuisine along with brunch, small plates, desserts, and cocktails. The Annapolis location will be the fifth Common Place Hospitality restaurant to open in the D.C. metropolitan area, with the previous four located in northern Virginia.
"We are super excited to bring our elevated Tex Mex cuisine, cocktails and design to Annapolis," said Chard Sparrow, Managing Partner of Common Plate Hospitality. "We believe with the new look and enhancements that is being done at Annapolis Town Center we will fit in perfectly and create a vibrancy to elevate the customer's experience."
The Annapolis Town Center will welcome Urbano into the Town Center's family with a Cinco De Mayo-themed street party on May 7. The party, which will benefit the nonprofit Feed It Forward DC, will take place outdoors from 3 pm to 8 pm on Towne Centre Boulevard. Live entertainment will include a DJ, Mariachis and a performance from Quimbao Latin Band. The party will include a taco bar, beer, tequila, special prize giveaways, and will conclude with fireworks. Tickets can be found here. In the event of rain, the celebration will be moved to May 14 at 3pm. The restaurant is slated to be fully open in early 2023.
About Annapolis Town Center & Trademark Property Company
Annapolis Town Center serves as an entertainment destination for locals, visitors and business professionals alike, offering a relaxing, fun, and inclusive space for the Annapolis and surrounding communities. Annapolis Town Center is operated by Trademark Property Company. Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm focused on investments, development and institutional services of experiential, mixed-use and daily needs properties. In its years of business, Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark has invested in, developed or redeveloped 18 million square feet of retail and mixed-use assets worth $3.9 billion. Trademark's experienced team of more than 180 employees is currently responsible for a 17-property portfolio totaling approximately 10.2 million square feet of retail and mixed-use projects across the country. A leader in navigating the changing retail landscape, Trademark's purpose is to be extraordinary stewards, enhance communities and enrich lives. For more information, visit http://www.trademarkproperty.com or interact on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Common Place Hospitality
Chad Sparrow and Larry Walston have been friends for over 20 years. In 2015, the lifelong friends launched Mason Social, a contemporary American restaurant in their hometown of Alexandria. On the back of the success of Mason Social they decided to expand the restaurant group in 2018 with Mexican concept Urbano 116 and Augie's Mussel House and Beer Garden. Their exciting restaurants blend both innovative architectural design, creative culinary offerings and craft bar programs to create a full experience for their guests.
