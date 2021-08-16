MOONACHIE, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Croatian National Tourist Board revealed that the country saw about 4.4 million overnight stays in June, exceeding the tourist turnover in the same period last year by more than 80 percent. As current number of tourists in the country show that Croatia is once again one of the most high-demand destinations in the Mediterranean, Croatia has once again reopened to U.S. travelers who meet their entry requirements, prompting Aventura World to enhance their product line to the country, known as "The Pearl of the Adriatic."
"We continue seeing that as vaccinations become more and more readily available, leisure travelers are eager to take a long-awaited getaway to new international destinations. That said, we have seen that Croatia has become a popular choice above many other European destinations with its many outdoor friendly activities, adherence to prescribed COVID measures, and well-defined entry guidelines that give travelers peace of mind," said Ian Scott, President of Aventura World.
To meet this significant boost in demand, Ian Scott, president of Aventura World traveled to Croatia and met with top tourism companies including industry leader Katarina Hauptfeld of Katarina Lines, one of the country's premier destination management companies and cruise operators. "Demand for travel to Croatia is surging," said Hauptfield. June and July marked record growth and hoteliers are saying that August is sold out. The aim, of course is for this positive increase to continue driving the tourism recovery ongoing, while keeping the country safe for travelers and residents."
Group travelers can embark on Aventura World's 9-Day/7-Night The Best of Croatia and the Dalmatian Coast – featuring Zagreb, Split, Plitvice Lakes and Dubrovnik. Highlights of this experiential group travel program in Croatia includes the opportunity to tour Zagreb, the capital city of Croatia, and enjoy its culture, arts, music, architecture, history, and gastronomy; excursions to UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Dubrovnik, Trogir, and Split; and an exploration of Montenegro and visit to the Bay of Kotor. Travelers on this distinctive vacation will also tour an authentic Dalmatian Village, experience the Ancient Ottoman city of Mostar, and delve into Plitvice Lakes National Park. If they choose to add-on to their trip with an optional extension in Slovenia, guests can take-in Alpine village of Bled with its spectacular Lake; discover the magic of Ljubljana, Slovenia's quaint capital city; and revel in Postojna's underground cave systems before returning home.
Croatia's current entry requirements dictate that tourists must present either a negative COVID-19 test taken less than 48 hours before arrival, a vaccination certificate showing fully vaccinated status or a certificate confirming recovery from a COVID-19 infection.
A valued leader in the US group travel marketplace since 1972, Aventura World is a distinctive travel company focused on elevating group travel beyond traditional sightseeing to delivering culturally rich, interactive, and in-depth destination experiences each and every time. The company is known for providing excellent client service, destination expertise, and meticulously planned tour and travel packages. As part of Aventura World's international awareness program, the group travel brand presents travelers with a unique "insiders" perspective and provides enriching moments that bring each destination to life. Backed by the strength of Sakkara Group International, Aventura World offers the reliability and security that its clients are booking and traveling with a strong, long-established, robust group tour operator with a time-honored history as well as an ongoing commitment to providing the best in travel. For additional details, visit AventuraWorld.com.
