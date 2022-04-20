International travel brand Aventura World is experiencing pre-COVID booking levels being reached and surpassed and is adding more departures and expanding its space allotment to meet the demand.
"The beginning of Q1 saw a slow down for the first couple of weeks, but that was very short-lived; bookings picked up very quickly. January proved to be a good month for bookings and the rest of Q1 was strong. In fact, Q3 & Q4 is off the charts! Italy is back and European destinations like Greece, Spain, and Croatia are in high demand. Equally, far-flung destinations like Egypt are also booking at levels we have not seen since 2019 – even selling out. It is all very encouraging and positive," said Ian Scott, President of Aventura World.
"Last year, we saw an increase in bookings throughout the summer. Fall and winter 2021 were very strong; just below pre-COVID times. This year, the trends are similar, but the bookings are simply stronger. Traveler resolve is stronger. Determination, desire, and decisiveness are what we are seeing as the main inspirations for travelers who are booking and traveling now. They are tired of being locked down and are ready to live their lives now...which includes making their travel dreams a reality," continued Scott.
To cater to the immense increase in demand, Aventura World has not only added more space and departures, but the company has also unveiled new itineraries including its just released 9-day The Very Best of Croatia that features an extension option to 13 days. It's an outstanding travel program that takes travelers to explore Croatia's Western Coast and the Istrian Peninsula, with the chance to delve into Venice, Italy too. Travelers seeking a once-in-a-lifetime vacation brimming with history, culture, adventure, nature, and amazing food and wine are sure to love this novel itinerary that takes travelers from Opatija to Split and virtually everywhere in between, plus an extension to Dubrovnik.
"The fact that we never shut down and we have continued operating travel programs safely has brought up an unparalleled level of experience and understanding into how to deliver vacations of a lifetime in today's world – even in even the most tumultuous times. Since we operated more travel experiences and served more travelers than many of our competitors combined, our travelers benefit from all of that hands-on experience to bring them extra peace of mind in booking their trips with us. They are looking for us to present them with new, in depth, experiential travel opportunities and we are thrilled to deliver," said Scott.
