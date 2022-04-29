There's Nothing Fishy About This Sale
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the saying goes, "Good things come in small (and sometimes obscure) packages." That is the case with Gregory's Seafood Restaurant in Manchester Township. N.J. This family run, quaint and quirky seafood "shack" has been turning out award winning seafood dinners since 1995. Former owner Gregory Saggau developed a reputation as an expert fish monger, knowing exactly where to source the freshest, highest-quality fish and shellfish only when they are in season. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor dining as well as a retail market and takeout operation.
The restaurant is located on the ever-developing Route 37 heading West from the Toms River area only (5) miles off the Garden State Parkway. "Earlier this month, local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian saw an opportunity to expand upon an already successful business. He purchased the restaurant under the condition that Gregory Saggau would stay on to ensure the consistent quality that the restaurant is known for," according to Robert Gillis of Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey, the salesperson for this transaction. "Mr. Garbooshian plans to modernize the internal business flow; add several new food items to the menu designed to appeal to a younger clientele while still catering to the active adults in the many 55 and over communities in the area; expand take-out and offer a self- serve, grab-n-eat outdoor venue," continues Gillis.
The concept will include the installation of an outdoor window, to order and pickup food, and the option of eating outside on a covered deck. The menu will concentrate on fried fish by the pound, platters, and sandwiches. Perfect for those heading west after a day at the beach. Gregory's remains open while undergoing a modest facelift and will continue to offer the highest quality in all thing's seafood – shrimp, clams, lobster, crabs, broiled diners, fried platters, freshly made salads & desserts, dine-in, dine-out, take-out, self-serve window and retail market. Everything you should expect from this cozy, roadside seafood gem.
