OCEAN CITY, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real estate developer and leading outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water announced that they have donated $50,000 to Ducks Unlimited in Virginia as part of a new holiday season initiative to give back to the communities that host some of Blue Water's many properties.
"With tourism and travel now recovering from the pandemic, we thought it was high time to start giving back to the communities that helped us survive during the crisis," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "Virginia's beautiful outdoors are the home to many of our properties, so we are glad we can help ensure that the wildlife that shares that land with us has a bright and sustainable future."
With the mission of conserving duck habitat at the continental scale to meet the lifecycle needs of North America's waterfowl, Ducks Unlimited's Virginia conservation programs have restored and enhanced more than 48,000 acres of wetlands across the state and have helped maintain the populations of multiple North American waterfowl species.
The donation will specifically be going toward assisting in the wetlands conservation programs, which include educational and landscaping efforts that are designed to make the Virginian outdoors more friendly to migrating ducks.
"This new holiday donation initiative is a unique opportunity to show how much we value the communities where our properties are located," Burbage said. "As the home of many of our properties, Virginia deserves to have wetlands filled with some of the most incredible waterfowl in the nation. We're excited about supporting initiatives and charities like this across the country as we give back this holiday season, and we are hoping that this becomes a yearly tradition."
More information on Ducks Unlimited Virginia Conservation Projects can be found here. Learn more about Blue Water at BWDC.com.
About Blue Water:
Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and west to Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.
About Ducks Unlimited:
Ducks Unlimited is the world's leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation.
DU got its start in 1937 during the Dust Bowl when North America's drought-plagued waterfowl populations had plunged to unprecedented lows. Determined not to sit idly by as the continent's waterfowl dwindled beyond recovery, a small group of sportsmen joined together to form an organization that became known as Ducks Unlimited. Its mission: habitat conservation
Thanks to decades of abiding by that single mission, Ducks Unlimited is now the world's largest and most effective private waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization. DU is able to multilaterally deliver its work through a series of partnerships with private individuals, landowners, agencies, scientific communities, and other entities.
