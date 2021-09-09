OCEAN CITY, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hospitality specialist Blue Water announced its ongoing exclusive partnership with Ocean Downs Casino to offer Ocean City Casino Getaways packages. Started in 2020, this partnership provides exclusive accommodation packages for casino guests, including complimentary shuttle service to and from the casino, at Blue Water's Coastal Maryland and Delaware hotels and campgrounds from Dewey Beach to Ocean City.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to launch this exciting new venture that will help stimulate our local economy in our shoulder seasons," said Dean Geracimos, Blue Water's Chief Operations Officer. "In true Blue Water fashion, we've identified an innovative way to add value to the unique tourism experience in our backyard by partnering with an iconic local business. As the exclusive lodging partner for Ocean Downs casino packages, we can offer truly custom services to help make our guests' trip to the beach more memorable."
The Ocean City Casino Getaways packages start at $199 for a two-night, three-day stay, including a $200 casino credit. Guests will enjoy deluxe accommodations, restaurants and gaming, shuttle service, complimentary concert and comedy show tickets, and opportunities to win getaway vacations, luxury cars, cash prizes, slot winnings, and more during different parts of the season.
Packages are currently offered from Labor Day through mid-June, exclusively at Blue Water properties, including Aloft Ocean City by Marriott in Ocean City, Md.; Commander Hotel & Suites Oceanfront in Ocean City, Md.; Fenwick Inn in Ocean City, Md.; Atlantic Oceanfront Hotel in Ocean City, Md.; Bay Resort Waterfront Hotel in Dewey Beach, Del.; Frontier Town Luxury RV Resort & Campground in Berlin, Md.; and Fort Whaley RV Resort & Campground in Whaleyville, Md.
Ocean Downs Casino is located at 10218 Racetrack Road, Berlin, MD 21811. Book and learn more about exclusive Casino Getaways packages by visiting https://oceancitycasinogetaways.com/ or calling 833-OC-SLOTS.
About Blue Water:
Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.
About Ocean Downs Casino:
Ocean Downs Casino is a casino and harness racing track in Berlin, Maryland, near Ocean City. It is owned and operated by Churchill Downs Inc.
The harness racetrack opened July of 1949, and the casino opened January 2011. Ocean Downs Casino has approximately 900 slot machines, and a newly expanded layout, which includes live table games and a new restaurant. The facility also includes a Clubhouse for year-round simulcast racing and a racetrack for summer harness racing. Ocean Downs has four dining facilities- Poseidon's Pub, a pub-style restaurant; Dine N Dash and the Clubhouse Turn, grab-and-go restaurants; and Pacers, a casual restaurant open during racing season. Learn more at https://www.oceandowns.com/.
