Prominent members of Ocean City, Md.-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water and members of Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce attended this inaugural event
OCEAN CITY, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean City, Md.-based outdoor hospitality specialist, Blue Water partnered with the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce to host a ribbon cutting ceremony at newly opened Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island on Thursday, June 9. Among those in attendance were Hope Palmer, Director of Corporate Communications, Jessica Nichols, Director of Campground Operations, and Dante Iocona, Regional Operations Manager at Blue Water. Connie Davis, General Manager of Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island, Joanne Moore, Marketing & Event Coordinator, Evelyn Shotwell, Executive Director, and Jordan Cipparuolo, Membership & Visitor Services Coordinator at Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce were also in attendance.
Guests enjoyed a meet & greet with Yogi Bear™ and friends, staff of the property, members of Blue Water and the Chincoteague Chamber. Afterward, refreshments were provided in the Activity Center and golf carts were available for tours of the waterfront property.
Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island joined the Jellystone Park™ family of campgrounds this spring on April 1, marking the fifth Jellystone Park™ location in the state of Virginia. Blue Water has since added new playground equipment, extra-large pull through sites, additional vacation rentals, new golf carts, upgraded bathhouses, new sport courts, and plans to continue upgrades to the park in the Blue Water standard of constant improvement to the guest experience.
Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island offers the action-packed events and activities schedule that the Jellystone Park™Camp-Resorts are known for, further enhancing the guest experience and providing endless opportunities for onsite entertainment and recreation. Neighboring Maui Jack's Waterpark continues its partnership with Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island, offering $15 day passes and $30 3-day passes for guests of the campground and providing guests with even more ways to play during their stay.
The addition of this beloved family-oriented campground on historic Chincoteague Island continues a tradition of Blue Water investment in this community and the hospitality leader's commitment to elevating Chincoteague Island to a premier vacation destination that families will return to for years to come.
Photos of the event can be found here. Those looking to reserve a stay at Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island can book their stay by visiting http://www.sunoutdoors.com/virginia/jellystone-park-chincoteague-island.
About Blue Water:
Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/
