FREDERICK, Md., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade will introduce four new kinetic sculptures to its Carroll Creek year-around exhibit in April 2022.

"The Frederick community has totally embraced our kinetic art exhibit as well as our talented artisans and, as planned, we intend to replace some of the current kinetic sculptures with equally impressive new ones," said Bernard Gouin, Chair of Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade.

The deadline to submit the new designs is Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 5pm.

Details about this 2022 invitation, including the related application and agreement, can be found on Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade's website Get Involved page at https://carrollcreekkineticart.org/get-involved/

Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade is a not-for-profit privately funded project initiated and managed by the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek in Frederick, Maryland, a service organization supporting both local and global endeavors to improve lives.

Members of Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade's Executive Committee: Neil Fay, Stephanie Fisher, Bernard Gouin, Mike Pilch, Jim Reinsch.

Contact: Bernard Gouin rotary@carrollcreekkineticart.org 301-846-4900

