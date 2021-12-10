THURMONT, Md., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society (CFHS) announces that it is one of 98 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program.
CAP helps museums and sites improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of their collections and buildings. The society will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities. The final assessment report will help CFHS prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.
"With funding from Collections Assessment for Preservation program CFHS will be able to work toward the important goal of developing a long-range preservation/conservation plan for our collections and improve the preservation of the unique historic buildings in our care."
Elizabeth A. Comer, President, Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, Inc.
The CAP program is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
About The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society (CFHS) and the Museum of the Ironworker
CFHS commemorates, studies, interprets, and preserves the rich history of the early the American industrial village through the architecture, cultural traditions, and lifeways of the diverse workers. The Museum of the Ironworker is located at 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont, MD 21788. The museum explores the history of ironmaking and tells the stories of the families—black and white, enslaved and free-- who lived and worked in the village. It is open from 10am-2pm on weekends. Learn more at http://www.catoctinfurnace.org
About FAIC
The Foundation for Advancement in Conservation saves cultural heritage for future generations, protecting it from decay and destruction. Learn more about FAIC at http://www.culturalheritage.org/foundation.
About IMLS
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Our vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit http://www.imls.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
