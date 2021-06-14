FREDERICK, Md., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate Frederick is set to host Among the Stars on Sunday, June 20th as part of the 2021 Summer Concert Series. The performance will take place in the Baker Park Band Shell from 7 to 8:30 pm.
Veterans of Las Vegas casinos, festivals, and concert halls, Among the Stars pride themselves on taking the tribute act up a notch! A collaboration of world class musicians, the group performs a lineup of tunes ranging from Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, Carlos Santana, and Dave Stewart to The Eurythmics, ZZ Top, Janis Joplin and Eddie Vedder, from Pearl Jam and David Byrne to The Talking Heads and Pink!
Total replication of sound and performance is the trademark of Among the Stars. With costume changes for each performer, this show is as exciting visually as it is musically.
As a reminder, while each series performance is FREE to the public, Celebrate Frederick encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency (FCAA). Non-perishable items such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas are preferred and appreciated.
Don't forget cash for the Summer Concert Series 50/50 Raffle held at every concert! Your raffle ticket purchase supports Celebrate Frederick's mission to "nurture a strong sense of community through the coordination of special events in The City of Frederick." Raffle ticket sales and individual donations support a 10 event, 30 individual date annual calendar boasting Frederick event traditions, such as In the Streets, Frederick's 4th and the Kris Kringle Procession.
The following corporate sponsors make the Summer Concert Series possible by their generous financial contributions. Our 2021 partners include the Ausherman Family Foundation, Frederick Magazine, Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, Tobacco Free Frederick, WFMD, WFRE & The City of Frederick.
For more information, please contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit CelebrateFrederick.com.
