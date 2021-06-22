FREDERICK, Md., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate Frederick is set to host Shane Gamble on Sunday, June 27th as part of the 2021 Summer Concert Series. The performance will take place in the Baker Park Band Shell from 7 to 8:30 pm.
A Maryland native, Shane Gamble attacks his guitar with passion, and sings jangly songs about the good times with a distinctly American feel. Building on the success of his recent single "Beautiful Work," which cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard charts, and breakout single "Turn My Way" going to #1 on Sirius XM, Maryland-based singer/songwriter Shane Gamble released a batch of new songs on his own label, Rt. 50 Music, in July 2020.
Gamble spent much of 2019 on the road, road-testing new material as he was opening for top touring artists like the Eli Young Band, Lee Brice, Lo Cash, Grainger Smith, Phil Vassar, and David Nail at premier venues like the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, the Fillmore in Baltimore, and the Bluebird in Nashville.
As a reminder, while each series performance is FREE to the public, Celebrate Frederick encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency (FCAA). Non-perishable items such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas are preferred and appreciated.
Don't forget cash for the Summer Concert Series 50/50 Raffle held at every concert! Your raffle ticket purchase supports Celebrate Frederick's mission to "nurture a strong sense of community through the coordination of special events in The City of Frederick." Raffle ticket sales and individual donations support a 10 event, 30 individual date annual calendar boasting Frederick event traditions, such as In the Streets, Frederick's 4th and the Kris Kringle Procession.
The following corporate sponsors make the Summer Concert Series possible by their generous financial contributions. Our 2021 partners include the Ausherman Family Foundation, Frederick Magazine, Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, Tobacco Free Frederick, 930 WFMD, 99.9 WFRE & The City of Frederick.
For more information, please contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit CelebrateFrederick.com.
