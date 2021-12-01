FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rediscover the wonder of the holidays in downtown Frederick, where, amid magnificent historic architecture, festive decorations, fine dining and shopping, you'll discover seasonal events for all ages and interests. From a Holiday lights tour to an old-world European Kris Kringle Procession, Celebrate Frederick's 35th Annual Holidays in Historic Frederick event series provides an experience that will prove magical for you and yours.
HOLIDAY ART COMPETITION
The Holiday Art Competition is a juried art exhibition held at the Delaplaine Visual Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1st. Artists are invited to depict their vision of the Holidays in Frederick. From the exhibit submissions, judges will select the winning work of art to be featured in the 2022 Holidays in Historic Frederick marketing campaign. Enjoy complimentary wine and hot cider during the exhibit reception.
SCENTS & SWEETS COMPETITION AND AUCTION
The Scents & Sweets Competition and Auction will be held in the Gardiner Gallery at the Delaplaine Visual Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll Street, opening at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 2nd. Professional and amateur bakers and florists will delight attendees with sweet smells and visual treats in the form of gingerbread structures and Holiday wreaths. Children as young as 8 years old may submit entries. Each entry is voted on by a panel of judges as well as the public, with prizes awarded to professionals and amateurs in each category. Attendees are invited to take home a bit of holiday cheer by participating in the annual silent auction for gingerbread houses, holiday wreaths, and more.
KRIS KRINGLE PROCESSION presented by FCB Bank, Frederick, KEY103 and 106.9 The Eagle
The Kris Kringle Procession presented by FCB Bank, KEY103 and 106.9 The Eagle is coming to Frederick on Friday, December 10th, with Kris Kringle himself as the star of the show. The event begins at 6:30 pm at the corner of South Carroll and East Patrick Streets in Frederick and ends in Baker Park with the lighting of the City Tree. The town lights up with the holiday spirit as local groups march alongside German/English characters of yesteryear and modern favorites like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jack Frost.
LIGHT UP FREDERICK! HOLIDAY DECORATIONS TOUR & CONTEST
Light Up Frederick! Holiday Decorations Tour and Contest highlights Frederick's most festive homes featuring an array of outdoor Holiday decorations! From family-friendly cheer and homes fit for ole St. Nick, to classic touches that evoke the nostalgia of yesteryear, the Light Up Frederick! Holiday Decorations Tour & Contest will highlight the best-dressed homes in the City of Frederick!
This socially distant tour allows participants to admire each home from the safety of the sidewalk or their vehicles. Guests are asked to refrain from entering the homeowners' lawns. Homes will be decorated and lit December 11th through January 2nd from 5 – 9 PM each evening.
Each ticket purchase confers one vote to be cast for attendees' favorite home on the tour! Additional votes may be purchased. Tickets are $10.00 each and can be purchased exclusively at CelebrateFrederick.com.
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS
presented by Friends Meeting School
The Festival of Lights will be held on Friday, December 17th at 7 p.m. in the City Hall courtyard. This non-denominational, tradition-based event is open to all in our community. This year, the festival will feature music by the Frederick Children's Chorus, directed by Judy DuBose, and special remarks by Rick Wheldon, President and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and twice-elected representative in the Maryland General Assembly. The event also includes holiday caroling and a moving candle lighting ceremony that will fill the courtyard with hundreds of points of light.
The Holidays in Historic Frederick would not be possible without the hard work of the volunteers of the Holidays in Historic Frederick Committee, and the following community-minded businesses:
106.9 The Eagle, FCB Bank, Friends Meeting School, Key 103, Woodsboro Bank and The City of Frederick.
For more information about any of the Celebrate Frederick holiday events, please call The City of Frederick Office of Special Events at 301-600-2841 or visit our website at CelebrateFrederick.com.
