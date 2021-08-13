CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to celebrate National Peach Month with sweet, delicious Franklin County peaches. Local farm stands, farmers markets, and festivals are ready to share Franklin County gold – "Chambersburg peaches."
Get ready for a day of family fun at Country Creek Produce Farm's Pickin' Play Peach Fest on Saturday, August 14, 9 AM – 3 PM. Enjoy pick-your-own peaches, pick-your-own flowers, ice cream smothered in fresh peaches, and lots of fun for children, including mountain slides, jump pads, zip lines, rat racers, tube swings, and a chance to feed farm animals.
Fort Loudon is gearing up for its 10th Annual Peach Festival on Saturday, August 21st from 9 AM – 3 PM on the grounds of the Fort Loudon Community Center on Mullen Street. This free event is all about peaches and hosts lots of entertainment throughout the day, more than 80 craft and home-based business vendors, pony rides, face painting and, of course, lots and lots of decedent peaches served up in a variety of ways.
Franklin County is home to more than 20 farm stands, farmers markets, and locally owned grocery stores where peaches are plentiful this August. Local produce is the freshest option, with the most nutrients and flavor. There are lots of ways to enjoy locally made peach products. Stop by the Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg and grab a jar of locally made Pappy J's BBQ Sauce. With a dash of hot sauce, a little honey, peach preserves and chunks of peaches, it is a perfect peach glaze for summer grilling. JanZell Wines, now located in Jim's Farmers Market on Grant Street in Chambersburg, offers refreshing peach wines…while supplies last.
Plan a road trip to pick up Franklin County gold—sweet, delicious peaches, known for decades as the "Chambersburg peach." Check out orchards, markets, and produce stands throughout the county in the "Franklin Fresh Food & Dining Guide" here.
Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.
