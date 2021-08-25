MOONACHIE, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Featuring the ultimate in flexibility, Central Holidays' novel "When In…" packages that give travelers near-endless options for personalizing their vacations are seeing a significant increase in requests from travelers looking to visit European destinations recently re-opened for tourism.
Central Holidays' independent "When In" vacation packages let today's travelers customize the ultimate trip just for them. The brand's tailor-created "When in" vacations feature a variety of options and additions that cater to all different budgets. Each "When In" travel package includes accommodations per the program and breakfast daily, as well as sightseeing, excursions, and experiential activities based on the package selected…Travel in Simplicity, Travel in Style, or Travel in Luxury.
"Travelers are yearning to get out see the world again and many destinations in Europe are at the top of their 'life's list' of places to explore. After the past challenging year, we see many travelers are requesting more flexibility in their travels – whether focused on more options for outdoor activities, options in accommodations and transportation, private excursions and tours, or added privacy and space. We are thrilled to deliver with our signature 'When In…' independent vacation packages that give everyone the opportunities to hand-craft their own travel programs and vacation the way they want," said Maria Jose Merino, Vice President of Operations at Central Holidays.
Here is a look at some of the company's most popular "When In…" packages in Europe that can be personalized to each traveler's preferences:
- In Italy, Central Holidays features "When In…" programs to Rome, Venice, Florence, or Rome and Sorento -- centralholidays.com/Destination/Mediterranean/Italy/Independent
- For independent travel throughout Spain, travelers can choose among "When In…" packages in Madrid, Barcelona, or Seville -- centralholidays.com/Destination/Mediterranean/Spain/Independent
- As travel to France starts to kick-off, travelers can opt for Central Holidays When In Paris package -- centralholidays.com/Destinations/Mediterranean/France/When-in-Paris
- A high demand destination due in part to the many outdoor adventures offered here, travelers looking to visit Croatia can create their own vacation with Central Holidays When in Dubrovnik package -- centralholidays.com/Destinations/Mediterranean/Croatia/When-in-Dubrovnik
- An anticipated surge in demand for travel to Portugal makes Central Holidays When in Lisbon package even more enticing for independent travelers -- centralholidays.com/Destinations/Mediterranean/Portugal/When-in-Lisbon
"As travel planning begins to gain momentum again, the reliability and peace of mind of booking with a company more than 48 years strong – like Central Holidays – is even more important to travelers," said Tewfik Ghattas, Board Member of Sakarra Group International, parent company of Central Holidays. "The true difference you'll benefit from when traveling with Central Holidays is born from our destination specialists and our personalized service. We are proud to say that this insight and love for the destinations we serve, as well as the individual person-to-person service we provide, brings our travel partners and travelers back to travel with us time and time again. Plus, our 'When In…' packages give our clients the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with our travel pros in the meticulous planning of hotels, transportation, activities, attractions, food, excursions, and other requests they may have. We invite you to get the insider's perspective into this fascinating continent and enjoy distinctive, one-of-a-kind moments that are standard features of our European travels."
For additional details about Central Holidays independent "When In…" vacation packages visit: CentralHolidays.com.
About Central Holidays:
Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.
