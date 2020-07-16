EASTON, Pa., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced today a new partnership with the City of Easton to provide contactless parking payments. ParkMobile replaces the MobileNOW! app which shut down last month. The app will be available at over 1,000 on-street and off-street metered spaces as well as over 800 spaces in several garages. ParkMobile has over 1.1 million users of the app in Pennsylvania and is widely available in many cities across the state including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Lancaster, Harrisburg, and State College, as well as the Lehigh Valley cities of Allentown, and Bethlehem. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many city leaders are encouraging residents to use the app instead of the meter to prevent the spread of the virus.
ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. with over 19 million users. Beyond Pennsylvania, the app is available in over 400 cities across the U.S. The ParkMobile app offers all the same features and functionality as MobileNOW! but is available in many more locations in Pennsylvania and across the country. Other differences include ParkMobile's 24/7/365 customer service and additional payment options like PayPal and ApplePay.
To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters or scans the zone number posted on the existing MobileNOW! stickers and signs around the meter. New ParkMobile signs will be added in the coming weeks, but the meter zone numbers will remain the same. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter.
"The City of Easton is pleased to continue to offer a mobile parking app for all residents and visitors." says Matt Lohenitz, Easton Police Department. "By partnering with ParkMobile for contactless payments, we are keeping everyone safe by eliminating the need to touch the meters, helping reduce the spread of COVID-19."
"ParkMobile is proud to work with Easton during this transition from MobileNOW!," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We are moving quickly to make our app available to the people of Easton, and since we already have a large base of users in the local area, we expect this to be a very smooth transition."
About ParkMobile
