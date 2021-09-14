BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Portugal's Algarve and the French Riviera are two of Europe's most sought-after destinations for vacation and retirement. It makes sense: Both offer sunny skies, postcard-worthy landscapes, a rich culture, and great food. In a new report, International Living pits these heavy-hitters against one another in a head-to-head battle under six categories.
"After three months on Portugal's Algarve and three more on the French Riviera, I've decided to do a comparison to help anybody trying to narrow down a shortlist for a vacation home or expat destination," says Margaret Summerfield, Senior Researcher at Real Estate Trend Alert, a publication of International Living.
"First up, I've got to admit I thoroughly enjoyed both locales. I was sorry to leave the Algarve and equally sorry to leave the French Riviera.
"On the Algarve, my fond memories are of wandering around Old Town in Lagos, standing on cliffs watching waves crash up onto the beach far below at Praia do Pinhao, and eating Christmas dinner on the balcony in the warm December sunshine.
"My fondest French Riviera memories bring to mind the Nomade sculpture in Antibes, with its backdrop of the marina, the beach, the Mediterranean, and snow-covered Alps; following the heritage trail around Menton; and picking up warm, crusty bread every day from a bakery."
Summerfield shares her verdict on two of Europe's leading destinations — the Algarve and the French Riviera — by whittling the comparison down to six categories—Gastronomy, Beaches, Price, Climate, Culture, and Infrastructure.
Which has lived up to her expectations, and how do they compare to each other as overseas destinations? Here are the results of three of the six categories:
Gastronomy
In France, food is almost a religion. There's a passion for quality, local, specialist produce and ingredients. "There are entire shops devoted to truffles, or olives, or citrus…the most amazing cheese…and the bread is to die for," says Summerfield.
"Pretty much every town has a well-stocked market. There are bakeries and patisseries, stores selling roast chicken, old-school butchers, and fishmongers. On top of which, every area has its own specialty. Even the street food is a must-try. In Menton, there's barbajuan (a type of fritter stuffed with chard and ricotta). In Nice, it's socca (a chickpea pancake)."
France is also one of the world's top wine producers, famous for its burgundy, beaujolais, and champagne to name just a few.
"Portugal has some fabulous food…from cataplana (a seafood stew) to fresh-grilled sardines to delicate custard-filled pastries…and produces wine and sherry. Produce and seafood, in particular, are high quality. But it's simply not in the same league as food-obsessed France.
"I'm awarding France the honor here. I ate very well in Portugal's Algarve. But I ate like a queen in France!"
Beaches
The Algarve's beaches are beautiful. The coastline is a series of low bluffs and outcrops, wrapped around little coves and long sweeps of sandy beach.
"Whether you want frosty drinks, a lounger and an attentive waiter, or an empty beach escape, you won't have to go too far to find it," says Summerfield. "And a typical Algarve beach offers soft sand.
"Although the French Riviera has the advantage of a Mediterranean coast, with mountains close by and dramatic views, the beaches failed to wow me. They're often pebble or coarse sand, small and busy—nothing to write home about.
"If you're a beach lover, take note: the Riviera won't cut it. Portugal romps home on this one."
Price
"I spent three months on the Algarve followed by three months on the French Riviera," Summerfield says. "I ate the same type of food—but my grocery bill was 15% to 20% higher in France. The same applied to short-term rentals. I paid a lot more (60% to 70% more) for similar size condos on the French Riviera.
"In short, my monthly overhead costs soared when I hit the Riviera.
"This is also the case when buying property. In Lagos, Portugal, a budget of €300,000 ($353,390) will buy you a new, luxury two-bed, two-bath condo. On the French Riviera, that same budget will buy you a new and very tiny studio.
"If you're on a tight budget for your living expenses or want more bang for your real estate buck, you should look to the Algarve. It's a very clear winner."
