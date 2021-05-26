BRUNSWICK, Md., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brunswick Main Street (BMS) is thrilled to announce it has been awarded $892.38 from the C&O Canal Endowment Fund for Frederick County and The Community Foundation of Frederick County. The fund was created "to support projects and activities relating to the preservation and heritage of The C&O Canal National Historical Park, with preference given to those portions of the Canal located in Frederick County."
Promotions Committee member Alyssa Theodore found it hard to contain her excitement. "I can't wait for the big reveal. This funding allows Main Street to talk about our Canal heritage in a really fun, hands-on, and family-friendly way by creating C & O Canal history 'celebration packs' aimed at kids ages 4 and up."
BMS will be celebrating the Anniversary along with the City and other community groups on July 3, 2021 from 10am-5pm throughout downtown. Come and visit the Main Street booth to pick up a pack while supplies last. What sorts of things will you find inside? A hint: one item encourages kids to "play well."
About Brunswick Main Street
Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit brunswickmainstreet.org.
