BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized lifestyle operator, has added The Bethesdan Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton to its Latitudes Collection.
The 270-room hotel recently completed a $20 million renovation. With reimagined guest rooms and public spaces, updates to meeting spaces and more, The Bethesdan Hotel's makeover has elevated the property to the distinction of being known as the premier Hilton in the area.
The property's location – within walking distance of Bethesda's burgeoning business district and just one metro stop away from Washington, D.C. – makes it ideal for business travelers. With more than 13,500 square feet of event space, the hotel is also an ideal host for large conferences and events. The Bethesdan Ballroom – totaling 5,600+ square feet – can accommodate up to 450 people and may be configured into an array of smaller spaces as well. And now, as a new offering, The Bethesdan Hotel will even work with conference and event hosts to custom build a website to help organizers manage attendance.
"In addition to event space, guests will also find comfort in the culinary offerings The Bethesdan Hotel offers on-site," said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "Whether it's the setting to host business meetings, individual work sessions, family dinners or evening drinks, Leo & Liv presents a warm and lively feel. The American craft restaurant features a twist on Mediterranean offerings and is inspired by local famers' market fare."
The hotel also offers a gourmet coffee shop, Leo & GO, where guests may start their day with popular coffee and espresso drinks, delicious pastries, and on-the-go specials.
The Bethesdan Hotel, Tapestry by Hilton is the closest, most accessible hotel for those with loved ones at Walter Reed Military Medical Center – located just one mile away – or visiting one of the area's largest employers, the National Institutes of Health.
Located in the heart of Bethesda, the Bethesdan Hotel is within walking distance of Bethesda Row – the top entertainment district in the area – featuring more than one hundred retail shops and restaurants. The property is also within walking distance of the Bethesda Metro Station and the area's new Purple Line light rail line. When construction is complete later this year, the 16-mile light rail line will connect Bethesda to Silver Spring, College Park, and New Carrollton.
The Bethesdan Hotel joins multiple hotels that Crescent presently operates in the DC Metro market, and also joins Latitudes Collection, continuing Crescent's expansion in the lifestyle space. For more information, to view photos, or to book your stay at The Bethesdan Hotel, visit the hotel's website or call 1-301-652-2000.
About Crescent Hotels & Resorts:
Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels & resorts in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, IHG, & Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of 30+ independent & lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Hall Arts Hotel, a Curio Collection and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside resorts.
Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.
About Hilton:
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands, comprising more than 6,800 properties and more than one million rooms in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than three billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2021's World Best's Workplaces list and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. In 2021, in addition to opening more than one hotel a day, Hilton introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 128 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors App, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
Media Contact
Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, 703-279-7820, information@crescenthotels.com
SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts