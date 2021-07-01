BETHESDA, Md., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced today that it completed the disposition of the 725-room Lexington Hotel in New York City on June 30, 2021 for $185.3 million. Including the Company's projected capital expenditures, the sale price represents a 14.2x multiple on 2019 Hotel EBITDA and a 5.4% capitalization rate on 2019 Hotel net operating income.  The Company intends to redeploy the net proceeds from the sale to acquire high-growth experiential resort and urban lifestyle hotels aligned with its investment strategy.

"We are pleased to announce the closing of this transaction, which right-sizes our portfolio's exposure to New York City," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company.  "This disposition also provides DiamondRock with significant investment capacity for on-strategy acquisitions."

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations.  The Company currently owns 29 premium quality hotels with over 8,800 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.  For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: national and local economic and business conditions; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks associated with the level of the Company's indebtedness; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Selected Historical Quarterly Comparable Operating Information (unaudited)

The following tables include historical quarterly operating results for the Company's 29 hotels owned as of July 1, 2021.  



Quarter 1, 2019

Quarter 2, 2019

Quarter 3, 2019

Quarter 4, 2019

Full Year 2019

ADR

$

218.55



$

248.50



$

236.28



$

241.17



$

236.62



Occupancy

72.6

%

82.3

%

81.7

%

76.0

%

78.1

%

RevPAR

$

158.65



$

204.41



$

193.06



$

183.18



$

184.92



Total RevPAR

$

239.49



$

296.90



$

271.82



$

265.16



$

268.42



Revenues (in thousands)

$

191,115



$

239,643



$

221,941



$

216,506



$

869,205



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$

48,005



$

83,456



$

68,810



$

63,268



$

263,539



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.12

%

34.83

%

31.00

%

29.22

%

30.32

%

Available Rooms

798,014



807,170



816,500



816,500



3,238,184



 



Quarter 1, 2020

Quarter 2, 2020

Quarter 3, 2020

Quarter 4, 2020

Full Year 2020

ADR

$

219.29



$

175.76



$

202.44



$

200.95



$

208.77



Occupancy

58.9

%

9.2

%

20.1

%

23.6

%

27.9

%

RevPAR

$

129.23



$

16.22



$

40.62



$

47.36



$

58.28



Total RevPAR

$

199.78



$

25.16



$

61.13



$

72.23



$

89.45



Revenues (in thousands)

$

161,347



$

20,323



$

49,914



$

58,974



$

290,558



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$

21,521



$

(26,757)



$

(14,592)



$

(4,526)



$

(24,354)



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13.34

%

(131.66)

%

(29.23)

%

(7.67)

%

(8.38)

%

Available Rooms

807,625



807,625



816,500



816,500



3,248,250





































 



Quarter 1, 2021

ADR

$

216.85



Occupancy

29.1

%

RevPAR

$

63.11



Total RevPAR

$

91.25



Revenues (in thousands)

$

72,895



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$

655



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

0.90

%

Available Rooms

798,840



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamondrock-hospitality-company-completes-disposition-of-the-725-room-lexington-hotel-in-new-york-city-301324656.html

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.