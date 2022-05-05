Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Exceeds 2019
Acquires Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
Expects Full Year 2022 Hotel Revenues to Meet or Exceed 2019
Common Dividend Expected to Resume in 2022
BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging-focused real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 34 premium hotels in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net Income: Net income was $10.1 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.04.
- Comparable Revenues: Comparable total revenues were $197.3 million, a 128.1% increase over 2021 and a 4.4% decline from 2019.
- Comparable RevPAR: Comparable RevPAR was $155.76, a 122.3% increase over 2021 and a 3.5% decline from 2019.
- Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $51.1 million, which exceeded the comparable period of 2019 by 0.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $44.9 million.
- Adjusted FFO : Adjusted FFO was $30.9 million and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.14.
- Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort in Marathon, Florida for $63.0 million on January 6, 2022.
- Hotel Brand Conversions: The Company completed the rebrandings of the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek as Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel and the Bethesda Marriott Suites as the Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda during the first quarter of 2022.
- Corporate Debt Covenant Compliance: The Company is in compliance with all of the original financial covenants under its credit agreements as of March 31, 2022, and expects to exit the covenant waiver restrictions as of the second quarter of 2022.
Recent Developments
- Hotel Acquisition: The Company acquired the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for $35.3 million on April 1, 2022.
- Common Dividend: The Company expects to recommence the quarterly dividend on its common shares beginning in the third quarter of 2022.
- April Comparable RevPAR: April Comparable RevPAR was $211.48, a 4.8% increase over 2019.
"Demand at our hotels is rapidly accelerating and powered our first quarter Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA to exceed 2019. Impressively, we now expect our full year 2022 Comparable Revenues to meet or exceed 2019," said Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. "We are benefiting from a one-two punch in portfolio composition with the resort portfolio achieving new highs from strong leisure demand and the urban portfolio benefiting from the more recent recovery in group and business travel demand. Our carefully crafted portfolio composition, market share gains and numerous repositionings are expected to power DiamondRock to achieve new levels of profitability in 2023 and 2024."
Operating Results
Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. Comparable operating results include our 2021 and 2022 acquisitions and exclude our 2021 dispositions for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.
Quarter Ended March 31,
Change From
2022
2021
2019
2021
2019
($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)
Comparable Operating Results (1)
ADR
$ 279.09
$ 236.48
$ 223.66
18.0 %
24.8 %
Occupancy
55.8%
29.6%
72.2%
26.2 %
(16.4)%
RevPAR
$ 155.76
$ 70.08
$ 161.44
122.3%
(3.5)%
Total RevPAR
$ 231.84
$ 101.74
$ 242.88
127.9%
(4.5)%
Revenues
$ 197.3
$ 86.5
$ 206.4
128.1%
(4.4)%
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 51.1
$ 2.2
$ 51.0
2222.7%
0.2%
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
25.92%
2.49%
24.70%
2,343 bps
122 bps
Available Rooms
850,842
850,500
849,674
342
1,168
Actual Operating Results (2)
Revenues
$ 196.8
$ 72.9
$ 202.4
170.0%
(2.8)%
Net income (loss)
$ 10.1
$ (171.6)
$ 9.0
105.9%
12.2%
Income (loss) per diluted share
$ 0.04
$ (0.82)
$ 0.04
104.9%
— %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 44.9
$ (9.6)
$ 49.2
567.7%
(8.7)%
Adjusted FFO
$ 30.9
$ (24.9)
$ 41.9
224.1%
(26.3)%
Adjusted FFO per diluted share
$ 0.14
$ (0.12)
$ 0.21
216.7%
(33.3)%
(1)
The amounts for all periods presented include pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
(2)
Actual operating results include the operating results of hotels acquired and disposed of for the Company's respective ownership periods.
The following tables provide comparable monthly operating information for the Company's portfolio owned as of March 31, 2022:
January
February
March
Preliminary
Number of Hotels
33
33
33
33
Number of Rooms
9,454
9,454
9,454
9,454
Occupancy
41.3%
57.9%
68.4%
72.3%
ADR
$245.13
$283.49
$296.22
$292.68
RevPAR
$101.19
$164.25
$202.67
$211.48
Total RevPAR
$154.77
$242.91
$298.92
$303.87
2022 vs 2019
Occupancy change in bps
(2,216) bps
(1,633) bps
(1,062) bps
(895) bps
ADR Rate % change
20.6%
29.1%
21.7%
17.9%
RevPAR % change
(21.5)%
0.7%
5.3%
4.8%
Total RevPAR % change
(22.2)%
(2.3)%
6.1%
4.2%
(1)
April 2022 preliminary results do not include the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort that was purchased on April 1, 2022 .
Hotel Acquisitions
On January 6, 2022, the Company acquired Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort in Marathon, Florida for $63.0 million. This 103-unit luxury beachfront resort has a total of 231 bedrooms in 87 two-bedroom and three-bedroom beach houses, as well as 16 tropical garden guest rooms. The purchase price represented an 11.6% yield on 2021 hotel net operating income.
On April 1, 2022, the Company acquired the 96-room Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort for $35.3 million ($367,700 per key) in an off-market transaction. Upon acquisition, the Company engaged HEI Hotels & Resorts to operate the lifestyle resort in order to combine operations and realize synergies with its nearby Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort & Spa.
Loan Amendments
On February 4, 2022, the Company further amended the credit agreements for its $400 million revolving credit facility and $400 million in unsecured term loans to extend the waiver period for the testing of financial covenants from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022, unless terminated early at the Company's option. The amendments also extend the modification of certain financial covenants, once quarterly testing resumes, to June 30, 2023. The Company achieved compliance with all of the original financial covenants under its credit agreements as of March 31, 2022 and expects to exit the covenant waiver restrictions as of the second quarter of 2022.
Capital Expenditures
The Company invested approximately $11.6 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company continues to expects to spend approximately $100 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2022, which includes the completion of certain projects that commenced in 2021. Significant projects in 2022 include the following:
- JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek: The Company completed renovations in March 2022 and successfully rebranded the hotel as Hotel Clio.
- Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company plans to complete a comprehensive rebranding and repositioning this year of the rooftop bar and pool at the hotel. The new rooftop will be named The Eden and will offer an extraordinary food and beverage experience.
- Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall: The Company expects to commence a comprehensive renovation in the fourth quarter of 2022 to reposition the hotel as an experiential lifestyle property to be completed in mid-2023.
- Orchards Inn Sedona: The Company expects to commence the first phase of an upgrade renovation of the resort in late-2022. The two-phase renovation, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will reposition the resort as The Cliffs at L'Auberge.
- Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain: The Company is working with Hilton Worldwide to potentially rebrand the hotel as a Curio Collection hotel. The repositioning is expected to be completed in early 2023 and include a new restaurant concept by a James Beard nominated local chef.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with liquidity of $352.5 million, comprised of $41.6 million of unrestricted corporate cash, $110.9 million of unrestricted cash at its hotels and $200.0 million of capacity on its senior unsecured credit facility. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, which consisted of $576.6 million of property-specific, non-recourse mortgage debt, $400.0 million of unsecured term loans and $200.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its $400.0 million senior unsecured credit facility.
Dividends
The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2022. This dividend was paid on March 31, 2022. The Company expects to recommence the quarterly dividend on its common shares beginning in the third quarter of 2022.
Earnings Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial 844-287-6622 (for domestic callers) or 530-379-4559 (for international callers). The participant passcode is 6492039. A live webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com or www.earnings.com. For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available two hours after completion of the live call through May 13, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, dial 855-859-2056, or internationally at 404-537-3406, and use conference ID 6492039. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website for one week.
About the Company
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 34 premium quality hotels with over 9,500 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; national and local economic and business conditions, including the potential for additional terrorist attacks, that will affect occupancy rates at the Company's hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks associated with the level of the Company's indebtedness and its ability to obtain covenant waivers on its credit agreements for its senior unsecured credit facility and unsecured term loans; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in travel patterns, taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Property and equipment, net
$ 2,659,123
$ 2,651,444
Right-of-use assets
97,067
100,212
Restricted cash
38,882
36,887
Due from hotel managers
154,199
120,671
Prepaid and other assets
98,375
17,472
Cash and cash equivalents
41,581
38,620
Total assets
$ 3,089,227
$ 2,965,306
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
$ 574,909
$ 578,651
Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
398,668
398,572
Senior unsecured credit facility
200,000
90,000
Total debt
1,173,577
1,067,223
Lease liabilities
109,149
108,605
Deferred rent
61,955
60,800
Due to hotel managers
102,879
85,493
Unfavorable contract liabilities, net
62,313
62,780
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
41,331
51,238
Deferred income related to key money, net
9,103
8,203
Total liabilities
1,560,307
1,444,342
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation
48
48
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 210,861,105
2,109
2,107
Additional paid-in capital
2,294,129
2,293,990
Deficit
(773,357)
(780,931)
Total stockholders' equity
1,522,929
1,515,214
Noncontrolling interests
5,991
5,750
Total equity
1,528,920
1,520,964
Total liabilities and equity
$ 3,089,227
$ 2,965,306
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues:
Rooms
$ 132,170
$ 50,412
Food and beverage
45,748
13,925
Other
18,915
8,600
Total revenues
196,833
72,937
Operating Expenses:
Rooms
33,830
13,828
Food and beverage
33,221
11,561
Management fees
4,020
1,119
Franchise fees
5,810
2,447
Other hotel expenses
70,509
48,935
Depreciation and amortization
26,655
26,962
Impairment losses
2,843
122,552
Corporate expenses
6,033
7,159
Business interruption insurance income
(499)
—
Total operating expenses, net
182,422
234,563
Interest and other expense (income), net
286
(156)
Interest expense
4,119
8,484
Total other expenses, net
4,405
8,328
Income (loss) before income taxes
10,006
(169,954)
Income tax benefit (expense)
54
(1,613)
Net income (loss)
10,060
(171,567)
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(32)
720
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
10,028
(170,847)
Distributions to preferred stockholders
(2,454)
(2,454)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 7,574
$ (173,301)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - basic
$ 0.04
$ (0.82)
Earnings (loss) per share available to common stockholders - diluted
$ 0.04
$ (0.82)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
212,491,561
211,671,581
Diluted
213,150,818
211,671,581
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.
Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.
These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.
EBITDA, EBITDAre and FFO
EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.
We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.
The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Nareit, which defines FFO as net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.
Hotel EBITDA
Hotel EBITDA represents net income excluding: (1) interest expense, (2) income taxes, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses (shown as corporate expenses on the consolidated statements of operations), and (5) hotel acquisition costs. We believe that Hotel EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses (corporate expenses and hotel acquisition costs). With respect to Hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.
Adjustments to EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA
We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted FFO and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. We adjust EBITDAre, FFO and Hotel EBITDA for the following items:
- Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors and service providers in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.
- Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.
- Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Hotel Manager Transition Items : We exclude the transition items associated with a change in hotel manager because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.
- Other Items : From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: pre-opening costs incurred with newly developed hotels; lease preparation costs incurred to prepare vacant space for marketing; management or franchise contract termination fees; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.
In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO we exclude any fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA
The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
2019
Net income (loss)
$ 10,060
$ (171,567)
$ 8,980
Interest expense
4,119
8,484
11,662
Income tax (benefit) expense
(54)
1,613
(3,849)
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
26,655
26,962
28,996
EBITDA
40,780
(134,508)
45,789
Impairment losses
2,843
122,552
—
EBITDAre
43,623
(11,956)
45,789
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
1,568
1,672
1,715
Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)
—
575
1,367
Hotel manager transition items
249
128
297
Gain on property insurance settlement
—
—
—
Severance costs (2)
(532)
10
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 44,908
$ (9,571)
$ 49,168
(1)
Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.
(2)
Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the
Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
The following table is a reconciliation of our GAAP net income to Hotel EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
2019
Net income (loss)
$ 10,060
$ (171,567)
$ 8,980
Interest expense
4,119
8,484
11,662
Income tax (benefit) expense
(54)
1,613
(3,849)
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
26,655
26,962
28,996
EBITDA
40,780
(134,508)
45,789
Corporate expenses
6,033
7,159
7,064
Interest and other expense (income), net
286
(156)
(303)
Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)
—
575
1,367
Impairment losses
2,843
122,552
—
Gain on property insurance settlement
—
—
—
Hotel EBITDA
49,942
(4,378)
53,917
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
1,568
1,672
1,715
Hotel manager transition items
249
128
297
Severance costs (2)
(532)
10
—
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 51,227
$ (2,568)
$ 55,929
(1)
Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at
(2)
Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the
FFO and Adjusted FFO
The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
2019
Net (loss) income
$ 10,060
$ (171,567)
$ 8,980
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
26,655
26,962
28,996
Impairment losses, net of tax
2,843
122,552
—
FFO
39,558
(22,053)
37,976
Distribution to preferred stockholders
(2,454)
(2,454)
—
FFO available to common stock and unit holders
37,104
(24,507)
37,976
Non-cash lease expense and other amortization
1,568
1,672
1,715
Professional fees and pre-opening costs related to Frenchman's Reef (1)
—
575
1,367
Hotel manager transition items
249
128
297
Severance costs (2)
(532)
10
—
Fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps
(7,502)
(2,731)
572
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders
$ 30,887
$ (24,853)
$ 41,927
Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per
$ 0.14
$ (0.12)
$ 0.21
(1)
Represents pre-opening costs related to the re-opening of Frenchman's Reef, as well as legal and professional fees and other costs incurred at Frenchman's Reef as a result of Hurricane Irma that are not covered by insurance.
(2)
Consists of severance costs incurred with the elimination of positions at our hotels, which are classified within other hotel expenses on the consolidated
Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results
The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results, which excludes the results for our 2021 dispositions (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
2019
Revenues
$ 196,833
$ 72,937
$ 202,375
Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1)
430
13,639
15,260
Hotel revenues from sold hotels (2)
—
(42)
(11,265)
Comparable Revenues
$ 197,263
$ 86,534
$ 206,370
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 51,227
$ (2,568)
$ 55,929
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1)
(106)
1,501
2,966
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (2)
—
3,223
(7,920)
Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA
$ 51,121
$ 2,156
$ 50,975
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
26.03%
(3.52)%
27.64%
Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
25.92%
2.49%
24.70%
(1)
Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for Bourbon Orleans Hotel from January 1, 2019 to July 28, 2021, Henderson Park Inn from January 1, 2019 to July 29, 2021, Henderson Beach Resort from January 1, 2019 to December 22, 2021 and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to January 5, 2022. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the sellers of the hotels during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
(2)
Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.
Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information
The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information. The operating information includes historical quarterly operating results for our portfolio, excluding the Kimpton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort as the hotel opened in April 2021.
Quarter 1, 2019
Quarter 2, 2019
Quarter 3, 2019
Quarter 4, 2019
Full Year 2019
ADR
$ 223.66
$ 252.68
$ 239.39
$ 242.68
$ 240.10
Occupancy
72.2%
82.4%
81.2%
75.2%
77.8%
RevPAR
$ 161.44
$ 208.24
$ 194.40
$ 182.52
$ 186.73
Total RevPAR
$ 242.88
$ 302.81
$ 274.93
$ 265.26
$ 271.55
Revenues (in thousands)
$ 206,370
$ 260,230
$ 238,977
$ 230,571
$ 936,148
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 50,975
$ 89,310
$ 72,411
$ 65,196
$ 277,892
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
24.70%
34.32%
30.30%
28.28%
29.68%
Available Rooms
849,674
859,374
869,216
869,216
3,447,480
Quarter 1, 2021
Quarter 2, 2021
Quarter 3, 2021
Quarter 4, 2021
Full Year 2021
ADR
$ 236.48
$ 241.35
$ 249.83
$ 265.54
$ 250.62
Occupancy
29.6%
49.3%
65.4%
61.2%
51.5%
RevPAR
$ 70.08
$ 119.00
$ 163.45
$ 162.47
$ 129.10
Total RevPAR
$ 101.74
$ 171.53
$ 228.71
$ 233.25
$ 184.30
Revenues (in thousands)
$ 86,534
$ 147,537
$ 198,885
$ 202,826
$ 635,782
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 2,156
$ 35,956
$ 53,472
$ 45,017
$ 136,601
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
2.49%
24.37%
26.89%
22.19%
21.49%
Available Rooms
850,500
860,103
869,584
869,584
3,449,771
Quarter 1, 2022
ADR
$ 279.09
Occupancy
55.8%
RevPAR
$ 155.76
Total RevPAR
$ 231.84
Revenues (in thousands)
$ 197,263
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)
$ 51,121
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin
25.92%
Available Rooms
850,842
Market Capitalization as of March 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Enterprise Value
Common equity capitalization (at March 31, 2022 closing price of $10.10/share)
$ 2,171,120
Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)
119,000
Consolidated debt (face amount)
1,176,570
Cash and cash equivalents
(41,581)
Total enterprise value
$ 3,425,109
Share Reconciliation
Common shares outstanding
210,861
Operating partnership units
775
Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees
1,397
Share grants under deferred compensation plan
1,929
Combined shares and units
214,962
Debt Summary as of March 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
Loan
Interest Rate as of
Term
Outstanding
Maturity
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
LIBOR + 3.25 (1)
Variable
43,120
January 2023
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
3.99%
Fixed
55,299
January 2023
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
3.96%
Fixed
25,413
April 2023
Westin San Diego Bayview
3.94%
Fixed
58,166
April 2023
Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East
4.40%
Fixed
77,445
August 2024
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
3.66%
Fixed
76,992
May 2025
Hotel Clio
4.33%
Fixed
58,456
July 2025
Westin Boston Seaport District
4.36%
Fixed
181,679
November 2025
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(1,661)
Total mortgage and other debt, net of unamortized
574,909
Unsecured term loan
LIBOR + 2.40% (2)
Variable
350,000
July 2024
Unsecured term loan
LIBOR + 2.40% (3)
Fixed
50,000
October 2023
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(1,332)
Unsecured term loans, net of unamortized debt
398,668
Senior unsecured credit facility
LIBOR + 2.55% (4)
Variable
200,000
July 2023 (5)
Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs
$ 1,173,577
Weighted-average interest rate of fixed rate debt
4.25%
Total weighted-average interest rate
3.78%
(1)
LIBOR is subject to a floor of 1.0%.
(2)
The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in July 2019 to fix LIBOR at 1.70% for $175 million of the term loan through July 2024. LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%.
(3)
The Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement in January 2019 to fix LIBOR at 2.41% through October 2023.
(4)
LIBOR is subject to a floor of 0.25%.
(5)
May be extended for an additional year upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.
Monthly Operating Statistics (1)
Number of
ADR
Occupancy
RevPAR
January
January
B/(W) 2021
January
January
B/(W) 2021
January
January
B/(W) 2021
Total - 33 Hotels
9,454
$ 245.13
$ 204.81
19.7%
41.3%
22.0%
19.3%
$ 101.19
$ 45.07
124.5%
Resorts - 16 Hotels
2,791
$ 379.78
$ 273.90
38.7%
54.3%
39.6%
14.7%
$ 206.10
$ 108.58
89.8%
Number of
January
January
B/(W) 2019
January
January
B/(W) 2019
January
January
B/(W) 2019
Total - 33 Hotels
9,454
$ 245.13
$ 203.19
20.6%
41.3%
63.4%
(22.1)%
$ 101.19
$ 128.90
(21.5)%
Resorts - 16 Hotels
2,791
$ 379.78
$ 263.16
44.3%
54.3%
69.3%
(15.0)%
$ 206.10
$ 182.35
13.0%
Number of
February
February
B/(W) 2021
February
February
B/(W) 2021
February
February
B/(W) 2021
Total - 33 Hotels
9,454
$ 283.49
$ 230.39
23.0%
57.9%
29.8%
28.1%
$ 164.25
$ 68.72
139.0%
Resorts - 16 Hotels
2,791
$ 475.48
$ 323.23
47.1%
70.9%
52.7%
18.2%
$ 337.13
$ 170.46
97.8%
Number of
February
February
B/(W) 2019
February
February
B/(W) 2019
February
February
B/(W) 2019
Total - 33 Hotels
9,454
$ 283.49
$ 219.64
29.1%
57.9%
74.3%
(16.4)%
$ 164.25
$ 163.12
0.7%
Resorts - 16 Hotels
2,791
$ 475.48
$ 303.51
56.7%
70.9%
80.1%
(9.2)%
$ 337.13
$ 243.10
38.7%
Number of
March
March
B/(W) 2021
March
March
B/(W) 2021
March
March
B/(W) 2021
Total - 33 Hotels
9,454
$ 296.22
$ 259.69
14.1%
68.4%
37.1%
31.3%
$ 202.67
$ 96.32
110.4%
Resorts - 16 Hotels
2,791
$ 475.15
$ 383.61
23.9%
77.8%
63.0%
14.8%
$ 369.65
$ 241.75
52.9%
Number of
March
March
B/(W) 2019
March
March
B/(W) 2019
March
March
B/(W) 2019
Total - 33 Hotels
9,454
$ 296.22
$ 243.50
21.7%
68.4%
79.0%
(10.6)%
$ 202.67
$ 192.46
5.3%
Resorts - 16 Hotels
2,791
$ 475.15
$ 322.87
47.2%
77.8%
83.1%
(5.3)%
$ 369.65
$ 268.31
37.8%
(1)
All periods presented include the pre-acquisition operating results of the three hotels acquired in 2021, Tranquility Bay acquired in 2022 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.
Operating Statistics – First Quarter
Number of
ADR
Occupancy
RevPAR
1Q 2022
1Q 2021
B/(W) 2021
1Q 2022
1Q 2021
B/(W) 2021
1Q 2022
1Q 2021
B/(W) 2021
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
318
$ 141.87
$ 94.37
50.3%
41.6%
22.9%
18.7%
$ 59.03
$ 21.61
173.2%
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
220
$ 244.94
$ —
100.0%
49.6%
—%
49.6%
$ 121.61
$ —
100.0%
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
142
$ 683.10
$ 547.30
24.8%
44.6%
19.3%
25.3%
$ 304.93
$ 105.82
188.2%
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
1,200
$ 168.57
$ 148.58
13.5%
27.4%
0.2%
27.2%
$ 46.13
$ 0.35
13,080.0%
Courtyard Denver Downtown
177
$ 151.12
$ 94.11
60.6%
60.0%
35.7%
24.3%
$ 90.65
$ 33.60
169.8%
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
189
$ 161.28
$ —
100.0%
82.9%
—%
82.9%
$ 133.69
$ —
100.0%
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
321
$ 199.77
$ 126.21
58.3%
63.6%
67.0%
(3.4)%
$ 127.03
$ 84.54
50.3%
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
272
$ 113.40
$ 105.58
7.4%
26.4%
18.5%
7.9%
$ 29.97
$ 19.49
53.8%
Havana Cabana Key West
106
$ 411.65
$ 261.53
57.4%
93.8%
90.8%
3.0%
$ 386.07
$ 237.49
62.6%
Henderson Beach Resort
216
$ 411.26
$ 328.98
25.0%
44.3%
45.3%
(1.0)%
$ 182.13
$ 149.14
22.1%
Henderson Park Inn
37
$ 511.93
$ 304.75
68.0%
60.6%
73.6%
(13.0)%
$ 310.39
$ 224.22
38.4%
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
403
$ 174.41
$ 106.46
63.8%
63.0%
21.2%
41.8%
$ 109.95
$ 22.60
386.5%
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
258
$ 157.63
$ 114.95
37.1%
58.6%
32.7%
25.9%
$ 92.30
$ 37.63
145.3%
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
282
$ 162.46
$ —
100.0%
77.8%
—%
77.8%
$ 126.40
$ —
100.0%
Hotel Clio
199
$ 258.96
$ 200.92
28.9%
62.4%
39.4%
23.0%
$ 161.68
$ 79.12
104.3%
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
96
$ 189.44
$ 128.42
47.5%
53.4%
15.2%
38.2%
$ 101.10
$ 19.52
417.9%
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
242
$ 247.83
$ 147.96
67.5%
76.8%
49.8%
27.0%
$ 190.39
$ 73.63
158.6%
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
157
$ 297.03
$ 229.94
29.2%
71.8%
43.4%
28.4%
$ 213.36
$ 99.69
114.0%
L'Auberge de Sedona
88
$ 1,046.12
$ 716.68
46.0%
68.5%
80.8%
(12.3)%
$ 716.30
$ 578.77
23.8%
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
186
$ 579.43
$ 347.09
66.9%
92.0%
83.2%
8.8%
$ 532.94
$ 288.93
84.5%
Orchards Inn Sedona
70
$ 309.21
$ 253.24
22.1%
63.7%
62.2%
1.5%
$ 196.91
$ 157.61
24.9%
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
167
$ 311.69
$ 214.87
45.1%
80.3%
56.8%
23.5%
$ 250.35
$ 122.12
105.0%
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
510
$ 176.07
$ 108.20
62.7%
49.0%
30.5%
18.5%
$ 86.21
$ 33.00
161.2%
The Gwen Hotel
311
$ 213.18
$ 191.04
11.6%
58.2%
23.5%
34.7%
$ 124.11
$ 44.84
176.8%
The Hythe Vail
344
$ 663.43
$ 373.06
77.8%
67.0%
73.6%
(6.6)%
$ 444.73
$ 274.74
61.9%
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
82
$ 408.90
$ 338.05
21.0%
46.5%
49.5%
(3.0)%
$ 189.99
$ 167.37
13.5%
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
182
$ 367.07
$ 216.11
69.9%
48.0%
27.7%
20.3%
$ 176.30
$ 59.82
194.7%
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (1)
103
$ 947.75
$ 681.11
39.1%
83.3%
89.6%
(6.3)%
$ 789.49
$ 609.99
29.4%
Westin Boston Waterfront
793
$ 194.05
$ 119.58
62.3%
53.7%
15.0%
38.7%
$ 104.27
$ 17.91
482.2%
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
433
$ 336.96
$ 255.18
32.0%
87.7%
55.9%
31.8%
$ 295.38
$ 142.74
106.9%
Westin San Diego Bayview
436
$ 175.00
$ 141.50
23.7%
53.0%
22.0%
31.0%
$ 92.81
$ 31.06
198.8%
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
410
$ 175.98
$ 150.94
16.6%
35.2%
8.8%
26.4%
$ 62.02
$ 13.23
368.8%
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
504
$ 194.19
$ 136.41
42.4%
64.3%
34.9%
29.4%
$ 124.90
$ 47.54
162.7%
Comparable Total (2)
9,454
$ 279.09
$ 236.48
18.0%
55.8%
29.6%
26.2%
$ 155.76
$ 70.08
122.3%
(1)
Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to March 31, 2022 and January 6, 2021 to March 31, 2021.
(2)
Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of Tranquility Bay, the three hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.
Operating Statistics – First Quarter
Number of
ADR
Occupancy
RevPAR
1Q 2022
1Q 2019
B/(W) 2019
1Q 2022
1Q 2019
B/(W) 2019
1Q 2022
1Q 2019
B/(W) 2019
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
318
$ 141.87
$ 177.33
(20.0)%
41.6%
70.5%
(28.9)%
$ 59.03
$ 124.93
(52.7)%
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
220
$ 244.94
$ 238.23
2.8%
49.6%
82.4%
(32.8)%
$ 121.61
$ 196.37
(38.1)%
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
142
$ 683.10
$ 437.76
56.0%
44.6%
63.4%
(18.8)%
$ 304.93
$ 277.38
9.9%
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
1,200
$ 168.57
$ 158.35
6.5%
27.4%
51.7%
(24.3)%
$ 46.13
$ 81.79
(43.6)%
Courtyard Denver Downtown
177
$ 151.12
$ 171.92
(12.1)%
60.0%
73.3%
(13.3)%
$ 90.65
$ 126.00
(28.1)%
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
189
$ 161.28
$ 212.18
(24.0)%
82.9%
77.4%
5.5%
$ 133.69
$ 164.30
(18.6)%
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
321
$ 199.77
$ 190.02
5.1%
63.6%
92.0%
(28.4)%
$ 127.03
$ 174.85
(27.3)%
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
272
$ 113.40
$ 172.21
(34.2)%
26.4%
65.3%
(38.9)%
$ 29.97
$ 112.46
(73.4)%
Havana Cabana Key West
106
$ 411.65
$ 254.41
61.8%
93.8%
94.7%
(0.9)%
$ 386.07
$ 240.94
60.2%
Henderson Beach Resort
216
$ 411.26
$ 253.18
62.4%
44.3%
39.0%
5.3%
$ 182.13
$ 98.85
84.2%
Henderson Park Inn
37
$ 511.93
$ 350.71
46.0%
60.6%
52.3%
8.3%
$ 310.39
$ 183.47
69.2%
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
403
$ 174.41
$ 197.84
(11.8)%
63.0%
83.5%
(20.5)%
$ 109.95
$ 165.25
(33.5)%
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
258
$ 157.63
$ 130.74
20.6%
58.6%
70.7%
(12.1)%
$ 92.30
$ 92.39
(0.1)%
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
282
$ 162.46
$ 181.10
(10.3)%
77.8%
98.0%
(20.2)%
$ 126.40
$ 177.48
(28.8)%
Hotel Clio
199
$ 258.96
$ 240.96
7.5%
62.4%
46.5%
15.9%
$ 161.68
$ 112.09
44.2%
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
96
$ 189.44
$ 247.10
(23.3)%
53.4%
57.5%
(4.1)%
$ 101.10
$ 142.06
(28.8)%
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
242
$ 247.83
$ 233.06
6.3%
76.8%
88.2%
(11.4)%
$ 190.39
$ 205.66
(7.4)%
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
157
$ 297.03
$ 236.80
25.4%
71.8%
75.3%
(3.5)%
$ 213.36
$ 178.23
19.7%
L'Auberge de Sedona
88
$ 1,046.12
$ 575.73
81.7%
68.5%
80.4%
(11.9)%
$ 716.30
$ 462.91
54.7%
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
186
$ 579.43
$ 310.04
86.9%
92.0%
94.1%
(2.1)%
$ 532.94
$ 291.63
82.7%
Orchards Inn Sedona
70
$ 309.21
$ 255.22
21.2%
63.7%
73.9%
(10.2)%
$ 196.91
$ 188.58
4.4%
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
167
$ 311.69
$ 236.72
31.7%
80.3%
83.8%
(3.5)%
$ 250.35
$ 198.44
26.2%
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
510
$ 176.07
$ 173.62
1.4%
49.0%
59.2%
(10.2)%
$ 86.21
$ 102.73
(16.1)%
The Gwen Hotel
311
$ 213.18
$ 188.98
12.8%
58.2%
70.4%
(12.2)%
$ 124.11
$ 133.05
(6.7)%
The Hythe Vail
344
$ 663.43
$ 440.49
50.6%
67.0%
82.4%
(15.4)%
$ 444.73
$ 362.79
22.6%
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
82
$ 408.90
$ 275.79
48.3%
46.5%
53.0%
(6.5)%
$ 189.99
$ 146.21
29.9%
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
182
$ 367.07
$ 233.68
57.1%
48.0%
61.5%
(13.5)%
$ 176.30
$ 143.63
22.7%
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort (1)
103
$ 947.75
$ 499.30
89.8%
83.3%
91.6%
(8.3)%
$ 789.49
$ 457.41
72.6%
Westin Boston Waterfront
793
$ 194.05
$ 202.24
(4.0)%
53.7%
65.5%
(11.8)%
$ 104.27
$ 132.39
(21.2)%
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
433
$ 336.96
$ 254.27
32.5%
87.7%
95.5%
(7.8)%
$ 295.38
$ 242.76
21.7%
Westin San Diego Bayview
436
$ 175.00
$ 189.85
(7.8)%
53.0%
77.5%
(24.5)%
$ 92.81
$ 147.20
(36.9)%
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
410
$ 175.98
$ 201.14
(12.5)%
35.2%
77.5%
(42.3)%
$ 62.02
$ 155.88
(60.2)%
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
504
$ 194.19
$ 188.12
3.2%
64.3%
79.4%
(15.1)%
$ 124.90
$ 149.42
(16.4)%
Comparable Total (2)
9,454
$ 279.09
$ 223.66
24.8%
55.8%
72.2%
(16.4)%
$ 155.76
$ 161.44
(3.5)%
(1)
Hotel was acquired on January 6, 2022. Amounts reflect the operating results for the period from January 6, 2022 to March 31, 2022 and January 6, 2019 to March 31, 2019.
(2)
Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of Tranquility Bay, the three hotels acquired in 2021 and exclude the two hotels sold in 2021.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - First Quarter 2022
Days of
Net Income /
Plus:
Plus:
Plus:
Equals: Hotel
Total Revenues
Depreciation
Interest Expense
Adjustments (1)
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
90
$ 2,468
$ 279
$ 370
$ —
$ —
$ 649
Bourbon Orleans Hotel
90
$ 3,049
$ 75
$ 820
$ —
$ 6
$ 901
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
90
$ 9,635
$ 1,032
$ 1,826
$ —
$ 94
$ 2,952
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
90
$ 8,606
$ (6,202)
$ 3,993
$ 6
$ (397)
$ (2,600)
Courtyard Denver Downtown
90
$ 1,733
$ 182
$ 377
$ —
$ —
$ 559
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
90
$ 2,349
$ (1,175)
$ 330
$ —
$ 253
$ (592)
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
90
$ 3,840
$ (2,273)
$ 484
$ 905
$ —
$ (884)
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
90
$ 939
$ (3,099)
$ 553
$ —
$ 1,489
$ (1,057)
Havana Cabana Key West
90
$ 4,615
$ 2,182
$ 283
$ —
$ —
$ 2,465
Henderson Beach Resort
90
$ 6,906
$ (607)
$ 953
$ —
$ —
$ 346
Henderson Park Inn
90
$ 1,377
$ (83)
$ 215
$ —
$ —
$ 132
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
90
$ 4,790
$ (1,037)
$ 1,057
$ —
$ —
$ 20
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
90
$ 2,768
$ (98)
$ 560
$ —
$ —
$ 462
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
90
$ 3,678
$ (611)
$ 620
$ —
$ —
$ 9
Hotel Clio
90
$ 4,941
$ (447)
$ 800
$ 644
$ 5
$ 1,002
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
90
$ 1,074
$ (473)
$ 301
$ —
$ —
$ (172)
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
90
$ 6,382
$ 1,807
$ 674
$ —
$ 185
$ 2,666
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
90
$ 4,398
$ 995
$ 403
$ —
$ —
$ 1,398
L'Auberge de Sedona
90
$ 8,195
$ 2,378
$ 393
$ —
$ —
$ 2,771
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
90
$ 10,948
$ 5,337
$ 806
$ —
$ —
$ 6,143
Orchards Inn Sedona
90
$ 2,233
$ 590
$ 84
$ —
$ 42
$ 716
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
90
$ 4,924
$ 1,621
$ 456
$ —
$ —
$ 2,077
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
90
$ 5,899
$ 1,042
$ 522
$ 478
$ 11
$ 2,053
The Gwen Hotel
90
$ 5,038
$ (1,684)
$ 1,075
$ —
$ —
$ (609)
The Hythe Vail
90
$ 17,733
$ 7,928
$ 1,197
$ —
$ —
$ 9,125
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
90
$ 2,177
$ 556
$ 358
$ —
$ —
$ 914
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
90
$ 5,197
$ (97)
$ 628
$ 260
$ —
$ 791
Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort
85
$ 8,048
$ 2,873
$ 133
$ —
$ —
$ 3,006
Westin Boston Seaport District
90
$ 13,023
$ (3,862)
$ 2,456
$ 2,027
$ (122)
$ 499
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
90
$ 22,452
$ 10,262
$ 993
$ —
$ —
$ 11,255
Westin San Diego Bayview
90
$ 5,006
$ (311)
$ 806
$ 583
$ —
$ 1,078
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
90
$ 2,916
$ (1,382)
$ 1,018
$ 592
$ —
$ 228
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
90
$ 9,496
$ 1,082
$ 1,111
$ 729
$ 2
$ 2,924
Total
$ 196,833
$ 16,780
$ 26,655
$ 6,224
$ 1,568
$ 51,227
Prior Ownership Results (2)
$ 430
$ (116)
$ 10
$ —
$ —
$ (106)
Comparable Total
$ 197,263
$ 16,664
$ 26,665
$ 6,224
$ 1,568
$ 51,121
(1)
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities.
(2)
Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2022 to January 5, 2022.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - First Quarter 2021
Days of
Net Income /
Plus:
Plus:
Plus:
Equals: Hotel
Total Revenues
Depreciation
Interest Expense
Adjustments (1)
Adjusted EBITDA
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
90
$ 762
$ (652)
$ 348
$ —
$ —
$ (304)
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
90
$ 2,878
$ (1,731)
$ 1,838
$ —
$ 94
$ 201
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
2
$ 114
$ (7,336)
$ 4,106
$ 43
$ (397)
$ (3,584)
Courtyard Denver Downtown
90
$ 692
$ (462)
$ 383
$ —
$ —
$ (79)
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
—
$ 52
$ (1,657)
$ 329
$ —
$ 253
$ (1,075)
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
90
$ 2,465
$ (2,643)
$ 485
$ 924
$ —
$ (1,234)
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
90
$ 554
$ (2,655)
$ 523
$ —
$ 1,501
$ (631)
Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort
—
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
Havana Cabana Key West
90
$ 3,118
$ 1,178
$ 266
$ —
$ —
$ 1,444
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
90
$ 835
$ (2,819)
$ 1,095
$ —
$ —
$ (1,724)
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
90
$ 968
$ (895)
$ 649
$ —
$ —
$ (246)
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
—
$ (1)
$ (2,252)
$ 839
$ —
$ —
$ (1,413)
Hotel Clio
90
$ 2,420
$ (1,510)
$ 793
$ 657
$ 5
$ (55)
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
90
$ 208
$ (772)
$ 308
$ —
$ —
$ (464)
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
90
$ 2,542
$ (513)
$ 679
$ —
$ 286
$ 452
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
90
$ 2,098
$ (119)
$ 410
$ —
$ —
$ 291
L'Auberge de Sedona
90
$ 6,478
$ 1,755
$ 543
$ —
$ —
$ 2,298
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
90
$ 6,035
$ 2,533
$ 711
$ —
$ —
$ 3,244
Orchards Inn Sedona
90
$ 1,782
$ 478
$ 82
$ —
$ 42
$ 602
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
90
$ 2,246
$ 120
$ 453
$ —
$ —
$ 573
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
90
$ 2,118
$ (1,064)
$ 527
$ 517
$ —
$ (20)
The Gwen Hotel
90
$ 1,937
$ (2,145)
$ 1,095
$ —
$ —
$ (1,050)
The Hythe Vail
90
$ 11,275
$ 5,054
$ 901
$ —
$ —
$ 5,955
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
90
$ 1,609
$ 193
$ 416
$ —
$ —
$ 609
The Lexington Hotel
—
$ 42
$ (5,162)
$ 1,925
$ 6
$ 8
$ (3,223)
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
90
$ 1,434
$ (1,218)
$ 545
$ 265
$ —
$ (408)
Westin Boston Seaport District
90
$ 1,363
$ (7,997)
$ 2,546
$ 2,072
$ (122)
$ (3,501)
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
90
$ 11,073
$ 2,446
$ 1,063
$ —
$ —
$ 3,509
Westin San Diego Bayview
90
$ 1,492
$ (2,217)
$ 845
$ 600
$ —
$ (772)
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
90
$ 556
$ (3,123)
$ 1,147
$ 616
$ —
$ (1,360)
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
90
$ 3,792
$ (2,462)
$ 1,112
$ 745
$ 2
$ (603)
Total
$ 72,937
$ (37,647)
$ 26,962
$ 6,445
$ 1,672
$ (2,568)
Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)
$ 13,639
$ (238)
$ 1,739
$ —
$ —
$ 1,501
Less: Sold Hotels (3)
$ (42)
$ 5,162
$ (1,925)
$ (6)
$ (8)
$ 3,223
Comparable Total
$ 86,534
$ (32,723)
$ 26,776
$ 6,439
$ 1,664
$ 2,156
(1)
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities.
(2)
Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the 2021 acquisitions and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021.
(3)
Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.
Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - First Quarter 2019
Days of
Net Income /
Plus:
Plus:
Plus:
Equals: Hotel
Total Revenues
Depreciation
Interest Expense
Adjustments (1)
Adjusted EBITDA
Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta
90
$ 5,311
$ 1,579
$ 475
$ —
$ —
$ 2,054
Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate
90
$ 9,247
$ (221)
$ 1,941
$ —
$ 31
$ 1,751
Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile
90
$ 16,131
$ (4,067)
$ 4,129
$ 71
$ (397)
$ (264)
Courtyard Denver Downtown
90
$ 2,245
$ 548
$ 296
$ —
$ —
$ 844
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
90
$ 2,884
$ (905)
$ 441
$ —
$ 253
$ (211)
Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East
90
$ 5,256
$ (1,621)
$ 692
$ 958
$ —
$ 29
Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda
90
$ 3,937
$ (971)
$ 478
$ —
$ 1,525
$ 1,032
Frenchman's Reef & Morning Star Marriott Beach Resort
—
$ —
$ 8,799
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 8,799
Havana Cabana Key West
90
$ 2,916
$ 1,202
$ 245
$ —
$ —
$ 1,447
Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall
90
$ 6,672
$ (87)
$ 1,244
$ —
$ —
$ 1,157
Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain
90
$ 2,916
$ 44
$ 499
$ —
$ —
$ 543
Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central
90
$ 4,624
$ (670)
$ 844
$ —
$ —
$ 174
Hotel Clio
90
$ 2,676
$ (1,477)
$ 541
$ 683
$ 6
$ (247)
Hotel Emblem San Francisco
90
$ 1,349
$ (256)
$ 275
$ —
$ —
$ 19
Hotel Palomar Phoenix
90
$ 7,613
$ 2,075
$ 666
$ 38
$ 296
$ 3,075
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
90
$ 3,940
$ 586
$ 349
$ —
$ 41
$ 976
L'Auberge de Sedona
90
$ 5,954
$ 859
$ 508
$ —
$ —
$ 1,367
Margaritaville Beach House Key West
90
$ 5,794
$ 2,395
$ 338
$ —
$ —
$ 2,733
Orchards Inn Sedona
90
$ 1,878
$ 274
$ 238
$ —
$ 42
$ 554
Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel
90
$ 3,483
$ 890
$ 403
$ —
$ (32)
$ 1,261
Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek
90
$ 6,874
$ 1,058
$ 530
$ 604
$ —
$ 2,192
The Gwen Hotel
90
$ 5,056
$ (1,559)
$ 1,058
$ —
$ —
$ (501)
The Hythe Vail
90
$ 15,395
$ 6,545
$ 990
$ —
$ —
$ 7,535
The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa
90
$ 1,753
$ (460)
$ 376
$ —
$ —
$ (84)
The Lexington Hotel
90
$ 11,265
$ (4,421)
$ 3,530
$ 4
$ 8
$ (879)
The Lodge at Sonoma Resort
90
$ 4,529
$ (336)
$ 535
$ 279
$ —
$ 478
Westin Boston Seaport District
90
$ 17,742
$ (2,045)
$ 2,413
$ 2,156
$ (60)
$ 2,464
Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
90
$ 17,500
$ 5,952
$ 1,545
$ —
$ —
$ 7,497
Westin San Diego Bayview
90
$ 8,645
$ 1,701
$ 1,126
$ 631
$ —
$ 3,458
Westin Washington D.C. City Center
90
$ 7,094
$ (235)
$ 1,322
$ 661
$ —
$ 1,748
Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel
90
$ 11,696
$ 3,182
$ 969
$ 775
$ 2
$ 4,928
Total
$ 202,375
$ 18,358
$ 28,996
$ 6,860
$ 1,715
$ 55,929
Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)
$ 15,260
$ 1,227
$ 1,739
$ —
$ —
$ 2,966
Less: Sold Hotels (3)
$ (11,265)
$ (4,378)
$ (3,530)
$ (4)
$ (8)
$ (7,920)
Comparable Total
$ 206,370
$ 15,207
$ 27,205
$ 6,856
$ 1,707
$ 50,975
(1)
Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization favorable and unfavorable contract liabilities.
(2)
Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results of the 2021 acquisitions and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019.
(3)
Amounts represent the operating results of Frenchman's Reef and The Lexington Hotel.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamondrock-hospitality-company-reports-first-quarter-results-301541247.html
