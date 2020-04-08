PHILADELPHIA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing dramatic changes to our lives and bringing devastating challenges to our restaurants and non-profits, the perennial restaurant fundraiser Dining Out For Life® hosted by Subaru, typically held on the last Thursday in April in cities across North America, will now be delayed in most cities. In Albany, Atlanta, Boulder, Denver, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, it will be held in April as a virtual fundraising event.
Dining Out For Life has become key to funding community-based health service organizations dedicated to people living with, or affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic conditions. They are among the most vulnerable members of our community through this health crisis. The nearly 3,000 restaurants that participate need support now more than ever. Visit your community's page on diningoutforlife.com to see if the licensed organization has postponed its event date, and if so, note the new date for your community's Dining Out For Life event.
With support from Subaru of America, more than $4.2 million dollars was raised from a single day of dining in 60 cities coast to coast last year, the most funds raised since the event began in 1991.
"A commitment to caring for the people in our communities is integral to our Subaru Love Promise, and our longstanding partnership with Dining Out for Life is a shining example of the importance of supporting causes that matter," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America Inc. "We are proud to help raise awareness and funds to fight against HIV/AIDS and benefit those who are impacted in our community."
Funds raised through a city's Dining Out For Life event stay in that region to provide HIV care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential services to people living with or impacted by HIV/AIDS. Volunteer celebrity spokespersons include Ted Allen, host of Food Network's Chopped!, Mondo Guerra, designer/HIV activist/Project Runway All-stars winner, and Pam Grier, co-star on the ABC hit series Bless This Mess.
Dine Out (or Dine In) to Give Back in Albany, Plattsburgh & Greater Capital Region, NY; Anchorage & Juneau; Asheville; Atlanta; Austin; Baltimore; Birmingham; Boston; Buffalo & Western New York; Charleston; Chattanooga; Chicago; Claremont, CA; Clearwater & Tampa Bay, Florida; Denver/Boulder; Detroit; Forestville, CA; Ft. Lauderdale & Broward County, Florida; Henderson – Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville; Kalamazoo & Southwest Michigan; St. Louis; Lexington; Louisville; Mobile; Norfolk; Lake Worth; Las Vegas; Memphis; Minneapolis & Greater Minnesota; Melbourne- Spacecoast/Treasure Coast FL, Miami; Morris Plains, NJ; New Haven; New York City; Nashville; New Orleans; Norfolk & Hampton Roads, VA; Northern New Jersey; Oakland; Orlando & Central Florida; Greater Palm Springs & Coachella Valley, CA; Palm Beach County, Florida; Philadelphia & Delaware Valley; Phoenix/Scottsdale; Portland; Sacramento; San Diego; San Francisco and Bay Area, CA; St. Louis, Seattle; Sonoma County, CA; Tacoma & Olympia, Washington; Tulsa; and Washington D.C..
At this time, the Dining Out For Life International Board of Directors encourages you to take the following actions:
- Visit your community's page on diningoutforlife.com to see if the licensed organization has postponed its Dining Out For Life event date, and if so, note the new date for your community's event*.
- Reach out to the HIV/AIDS Service Organization that produces Dining Out For Life in your community to see how you can help them help the people they serve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Support the restaurants in your community that are Dining Out For Life participants by purchasing gift certificates or ordering takeout meals when possible.
* If your city shows a date of 12/31/2020, this means that their event has been postponed but has not yet confirmed an alternate date. Please check back soon to confirm the new date that Dining Out For Life will be hosted in your city. Please note that dates are subject to change.
As we move through this new landscape together and make decisions based on evolving information, we will continue to provide updates. We encourage you to stay up-to-date with the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic:
About Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Dining Out For Life: Dining Out For Life began in Philadelphia in 1991 and has since grown into an international event held across North America raising an average $4 million annually. The idea behind the single-day event is simple and effective: Dine Out, End HIV. Each restaurant donates a percentage of the day's food sales, which goes to local organizations to fund care, prevention, education, testing, counseling and other essential HIV services. For more information, visit www.diningoutforlife.com and follow on social media: @DineOut4Life, Facebook/DiningOut4Life, or on Instagram.
