PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that Dive Bar & Grille has selected Comcast Business internet, phone and TV solutions to help its managers, servers, and hosts operate more efficiently, as well as enhance the dining experience for its patrons.
Best known for serving up good food from burgers to seafood in a relaxed environment, Dive Bar & Grille recently expanded operations from three to five locations to encompass Pittsburgh's South Side, Glenshaw and Regent Square neighborhoods, as well as its very first establishments in Wexford and Lawrenceville. With a need to unify communications needs at each location and provide guest entertainment including TV and WiFi, Dive Bar & Grille turned to Comcast Business for a full suite of services to its Glenshaw and Regent Square locations and TV at its Lawrenceville restaurant.
Additionally, when the COVID-19 pandemic required Dive Bar & Grille to close its dining rooms and divert service to delivery and take-out only, internet and phone were critical. Comcast Business provides them with reliable phone service and enhanced bandwidth capabilities needed to support the influx of phone and online orders, as well as WiFi to view and respond to orders via employee tablets. Additionally, without an influx of patrons in the dining room, Comcast Business TV and the ability to stream music over the WiFi network has helped boost morale for their cooks and managers.
"At Dive Bar & Grille, we pride ourselves in providing good food and service to our guests, including both TV and WiFi entertainment – all of which wouldn't be possible without a strong technology backbone," said Clint Kuskie, owner of Dive Bar & Grille. "And, with the current pandemic, online and phone orders, a once small portion of our business, have now become our livelihood, and thanks to Comcast Business, we've still been able to provide the food our patrons love with the same quality service they've come to know."
"While service and food remain the most important components of a restaurant's business, the backend management system is what keeps it running smoothly. At Comcast Business, we understand the critical importance of providing fast, reliable internet and phone service to make restaurants like Dive Bar & Grille more efficient and ultimately more beneficial to restaurant owners, employees and customers," added Aaron Mimran, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast's Keystone Region.
