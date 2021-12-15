ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMV MOVERS LLC, one of Rockville's best moving companies, is now offering affordable moving services. Moving a single room or moving an entire house is not a problem for these professional movers. In addition, they can help pack a home or office on the day of the move and box anything that needs to be packed last-minute.
In addition to offering the ultimate moving experience, they offer competitive and affordable rates as one of the leading movers in Rockville MD. A decade of experience has led them to relocate people in and out of condos, apartments, dorms, retirement homes, town homes, single-family homes, and other residential properties. The moving team consists of trained movers who protect the items on the truck throughout the move. Taking great care with packing, wrapping, padding, and shielding the boxes, they ensure it reaches their destination safely.
In addition to local moves, movers in Rockville MD, also handle long-distance moves from locations including DC, Chicago, Maryland, Philadelphia, New York, California, etc. DMV MOVERS LLC is one of the very few premiers moving company in Rockville, MD, offering full-service packing, loading, unloading, and unpacking, among many other services to make interstate moving hassle-free and simple. Moving an office or moving a business, these pro movers can always be relied on for any type of move. A flat rate ensures that there will be no surprises at the end of the move in the form of hidden fees. Whatever the size or type of office or commercial space, these experts are here to make it as stress-free as possible.
" Great moving experiences with Henry and his crews. They're really cool with their duties. They picked my belongings on the exact schedule and reached my new address perfectly on time. Best moving company in Rockville I think. This mover packed my things so carefully and carried them so professionally. Their quality of service is worth more than their moving cost. Best residential mover in Rockville, have a good day boys. Thank you, Henry." says Glenn Fisher, a happy customer.
Additionally, this company is known for its exceptional packing and unpacking services. Moving is challenging, but packing can be even more daunting. They packed the boxes here and unpacked them at their new location. It saves people a lot of time and energy, and they can return to their normal schedules at the earliest convenience. The movers in Rockville MD, also provide storage services. Their storage facilities offer units of all sizes to suit all types of short- and long-term storage needs. A climate-controlled facility keeps the belongings safe and secure during their stay.
About DMV MOVERS LLC
DMV MOVERS LLC, one of the leading moving companies in Rockville MD, offers full-scale local & long-distance, residential & commercial, packing & storage, and apartment moving services. With almost ten years of experience in the moving industry, they have expanded their services to all over Maryland, Baltimore, and Washington DC.
Contact :
Henry Ihienkonye
Address:
DMV MOVERS LLC
15955 Frederick road APT 1417
Rockville MD 20855
Phone: (240) 690-1101
USDOT 3311967
Website: https://dmvmoversllc.com/
