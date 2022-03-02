FREDERICK, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local coffee shop owner Serina Roy has kept true to her vision of supporting small coffee growers globally with the recent purchase of five eco-washers to be distributed to farmers in Colombia. As the owner of Dublin Roasters Coffee in Frederick, Maryland, Serina is always looking for ways to give back to the community, both locally and abroad. She is especially committed to finding ways to make the farms where she sources her beans more sustainable and eco-friendly.
Following a visit to Colombia, Serina found herself impassioned to help the communities there. She explains, "I was in awe of the resilience of the people. They had been under such a traumatic, dominating, fearful climate with the guerilla group that occupied the area." She goes on to say, "when that fear was taken away, they thrived and the appreciation for life was palpable." For Serina, helping small coffee growers in Colombia by giving them the tools to be more sustainable was a perfect solution.
Eco-washers make huge steps towards making these farms environmentally friendly by reducing the amount of water necessary to produce coffee from 20 liters to just 600 ml per kilo. This is accomplished through a process that brushes the mucilage, a gelatinous substance produced by the plant, from the beans rather than using water alone to rinse it off. The mixture of water and mucilage pulp is then used as a fertilizer or compost material, further decreasing waste byproducts. Without eco-washers, the coffee is de-pulped and put through a lengthy fermentation process, requiring the large fermentation vats to be filled with water, drained, and refilled multiple times over several days.
The purchase of the eco-washers was thanks to a clean water grant in Colombia, given to Serina by the Rotary Club of Frederick, in partnership with the Coffee Quest. Serina couldn't be happier about the grant, explaining, "Our Dublin crew was honored to facilitate the process of funding with both the Rotary Club of Frederick and the Coffee Quest in Colombia to provide this water sustainability project."
The purchase of the eco-washers will go a long way towards helping coffee growers in Colombia reduce their water usage and waste, as well as improving the harvesting process and the taste of their finished products.
About Dublin Roasters Coffee
Dublin Roasters is a unique coffee shop in Frederick, Maryland with a comfortable, inviting atmosphere. Owner Serina Roy, with over 20 years of experience in the industry, has always sought ways to give back to the community, as well as supporting small coffee growers by sourcing raw coffee beans from farms across Colombia, India, Ecuador, Vietnam, Brazil, Honduras, and Guatemala. Dublin Roasters features over 80 varieties of coffee, specializing in handcrafted, organic, artisan coffees. Serina welcomes tours of her on-site roasting facility.
