LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The votes are in and Dutch Wonderland has once again been recognized as the world's Best Family Park in the Golden Ticket Awards. Lancaster County's beloved Kingdom for Kids takes home the award for the second straight time.
"At Dutch Wonderland, we strive to deliver the best experience possible every day, and it's such an honor to see our team's efforts recognized as the Best Family Park," said General Manager James Paulding. "Thank you to our team members for their commitment, valued guests for their support, and to the Golden Ticket Awards voters that chose Dutch Wonderland."
The Golden Ticket Awards were created by Amusement Today and are held annually. Winners of the awards are selected by a panel of experienced park enthusiasts from around the globe. Award categories include Best Food, Best Children's Park, Best Park, Cleanest Park and many more.
Dutch Wonderland opened the kingdom gates for the first time in 1963. Since then, the park has remained true to its design, offering an amusement park with young families in mind. Today, the park is home to more than 35 rides, attractions and shows, including kid-friendly roller coasters such as Merlin's Mayhem and Kingdom Coaster. The park's Duke's Lagoon features a multi-level water play platform, kid-sized slides and a large tipping bucket.
"There's such a feeling of charm and atmosphere at Dutch Wonderland," said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards Communications Coordinator, Amusement Today. "I had a lovely visit myself this year. It is no surprise that families have enjoyed the park for generations, and it has clearly resonated with the voters."
Dutch Wonderland's sister parks also garnered recognition with Golden Ticket Awards voters. Idlewild and SoakZone, a few hours east in Ligonier, Pa., placed third in the Best Family Park category, while America's Oldest Amusement Park, Lake Compounce in Bristol, Conn,. splashed onto the list of Best New Water Rides. Venus Vortex made its debut this summer as part of Lake Compounce's 175th Birthday Celebrations and earned fourth place among voters in the Best New Water Rides category. Dutch Wonderland visitors ready for a road trip can maximize their fun at home or on the go with a 2022 Platinum Pass, available now in six easy payments and including free admission to Idlewild, Lake Compounce, and other amusement parks including Kennywood near Pittsburgh and Splish Splash Waterpark in New York.
Dutch Wonderland will celebrate its Golden Ticket Award by continuing the fun all the way through fall. The park is open Saturdays and Sundays from September 3 until October 10, plus Monday, October 11, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Spooky spirits set in beginning Saturday, October 16 when Dutch Wonderland's popular Happy Hauntings event kicks off, running weekends from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. through Halloween. For more information, to purchase tickets and find the most up to date operating schedule visit: DutchWonderland.com.
###
About Dutch Wonderland:
Dutch Wonderland, located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, is a Kingdom for Kids and the perfect place for family fun. Awarded the 2019 Golden Ticket for Best Family Park by Amusement Today, the theme park features over 35 rides, attractions, & shows, as well as overnight accommodations at Old Mill Stream Campground and the Cartoon Network Hotel, perfect for out of town guests.
About Palace Entertainment:
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 21 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions), spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.
Media Contact
Lynsey Winters, Dutch Wonderland, 847.715.6990, Lynsey.Winters@PalaceEntertainment.com
SOURCE Dutch Wonderland