BALTIMORE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, announces they have won an International ECHO Award from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in Direct Mail. Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that elevates leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions.
"It is a great honor to be recognized among the world's best data-inspired, innovative direct marketing agencies," said Kathy Calta, president of Edge Direct. "Winning a 2022 Bronze ECHO Award is especially meaningful to us because it affirms our strategic marketing solutions are forward-thinking and likely to have a meaningful impact for our nonprofit clients."
Edge Direct's project awarded was the "History In The Making: The National WWII Museum's Flag of Honor Campaign," an innovative and patriotic appeal created to garner support from donors and honor those who sacrificed so much to protect our freedom during World War II.
Edge Direct created a special package in which small pieces of wood were mailed to donors, and each donor was asked to return the wood piece along with a generous gift. The returned pieces of wood would be combined to construct a large replica of the United States flag to be displayed as part of The National WWII Museum's 2021 Veterans Day ceremony. The creative, inspirational and data-inspired campaign wildly increased donor support and engagement, generating enough returned pieces of wood (over 10,000) to create two flags.
Our nation's heroes—Cold War veterans, Vietnam War veterans, retired United States Navy officers and lieutenants, WWII veterans, retired United States Army lieutenant generals, Marines, police officers and military interpreters—spent weeks handcrafting and delivering these two pieces of history to the Museum.
One flag is displayed in a place of honor at the Museum and the second flag will be gifted to the Tulane Brain Institute, a local institution that aids in the healing, recovery and preventive treatment of veterans with physical and psychological health concerns.
"We congratulate and celebrate Edge Direct for their creative exploration, inspiration and data-inspired marketing solutions," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "It's another example of how Edge Direct is raising the bar on how to leverage data to inspire innovative creative thinking in this omni-channel world we live in."
The 2022 ANA International ECHO Awards recognize and showcase global excellence in marketing through the combination of data, creative and results, driving tangible business performance. Edge Direct was among the winners to be honored at the 2022 ANA Virtual International ECHO Awards Show on Tuesday, March 29.
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.
About Edge Direct
Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions.
About The National World War II Museum
The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America's National WWII Museum, the institution celebrates the American spirit, teamwork, optimism, courage, and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. For more information on TripAdvisor's #1 New Orleans attraction, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
