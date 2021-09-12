GEORGETOWN, Del., Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After summer crowds subside, fall is a fantastic time to visit Southern Delaware's Culinary Coast™. The mid-Atlantic region is full of bike friendly beach towns, open-air adventures, fresh local seafood and farm-fresh produce. While the leaves begin to change and the ocean remains warm enough to swim, visitors can take advantage of seasonal events, lower rates and packages this autumn.
Autumn Events
Southern Delaware's temperate autumn weather is ideal for open-air events. September marks the 6th annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food & Music Festival in Millsboro. The event showcases cuisine from more than 25 of coastal Delaware's top restaurants along with craft brews, local wines a Chef Throwdown and live music. In 2021 the beloved Apple Scrapple Festival (October 8 & 9) returns after a year of hiatus. The annual celebration of the region's agriculture takes place in Bridgeville featuring live entertainment and hundreds of vendors serving Southern Delaware signatures from apple dumplings to scrapple sandwiches. Other spectacular outdoor autumn events include The Maxima Hispanic Festival, Oktoberfest in Lewes, The Rehoboth Beach Garlic Festival and The Sea Witch Halloween and Fiddlers Festival.
Agricultural Adventures
Beyond the beaches, Sussex County is rich in agriculture, with farmlands making up nearly 20% of the area. From local fruit mixed into seasonal handmade ice cream scoops to chefs using the region's bounty in their sophisticated fare, farm fresh produce is found on menus throughout the region. Mr. Pepper's Pumpkin Patch near Laurel, DE, is the place to go for pumpkins, corn mazes, mums and seasonal fun, while Parson's Farms Produce and T S Smith & Sons offer wagon rides and apple picking.
Sustainable Seafood
In the last decade Southern Delaware has undergone a major oyster renaissance, and the briny bivalves peak in the fall. Restaurants up and down the coast feature local oysters and sustainable seafood. SoDel Concepts, a chef-driven restaurant group with locations throughout the Culinary Coast™, is one of many businesses committed to sustainability, and participates in the James Beard Foundation's Smart Catch Program.
Fall Foodie Packages for Southern Delaware Getaways
In October (20-24) Southern Delaware Tourism, in partnership with the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce and Coastal Point, presents the first annual Local Cuisine Restaurant Week. The celebration of the Culinary Coast's cuisine will include special accommodations and Stay + Eat packages throughout the region, along with restaurant specials. Meanwhile, throughout the season guests are invited to peddle or paddle through paradise and unlock deals this fall with Southern Delaware's Bike & Stay and Paddle & Stay hotel packages. Participating hotels -- including The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, Hotel Rehoboth, Dogfish Head Inn, The Avenue Inn and Spa and more-- partnered with businesses throughout the region to offer overnight guests exclusive discounts. Deals range from discounted pints at local breweries and deals on boardwalk bites to discounted round trip fare on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry with bikes in tow.
