PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Felt+Fat is elevating nationally in popularity as the go-to tableware manufacturer for restaurants in the United States and even other countries. A few years ago, a Philadelphia artist started a small project when asked to design plates for Eli Kulp's new concept that became the award-winning restaurant 'High Street on Market.' The artist's small project bloomed into what is now known as Felt+Fat after receiving publicity from Food&Wine magazine. Since their first publication feature, Felt+Fat's ceramic work has made appearances in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bon Appetite, Saveur, Luxe, Dwell, Surface, and The New York Times.
"I began my work in tableware very organically. After attending the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, I split my time between art-making and paying the bills as a server in fine dining restaurants. One day, a chef I worked under asked if I could make him some custom plates for a new restaurant. That first job took me down the road that got me to where I am today, running a large studio with a team of partners and employees producing tens of thousands of pieces per year for restaurants and at-home chefs all over the country," said Nate Mell, Founder and CEO of Felt+Fat.
The booming organization now has five partners and 11 employees. The tableware manufacturer's original business model revolved around and heavily focused on catering towards supplying professional chefs and restaurant owners with custom tableware to serve food on for customers. As Felt+Fat continues to develop, Mell has seen significant growth in the direct-to-consumer arena fueled by sales from the company's website. This result was driven by hard work, organic growth, Instagram marketing, and pay-per-click advertising. Mell emphasized how paid social media advertising proved wonders for increasing Felt+Fat's direct-to-consumer sales.
"With the pandemic, we had to decide whether or not to play it safe, hunker down, and cut spending or to change the business model from wholesale to direct-to-consumer, which required a lot of spending. We decided to take the risk, and it has proved out to be the right choice, with direct-to-consumer sales up nearly 600 percent year-over-year since the shift," said Mell.
Felt+Fat is excited to see their products desired and used by more at-home chefs. The respected organization is most known for its handmade ceramic dishes that present durable and elegant tableware. It also produces home goods such as vases and planters that give a modern touch to any room. The proprietary blends of porcelain and glazes used by the studio manufacturer to create its pieces accredit homage to their name that was inspired by the mid-century German artist Joseph Beuys' artistic beliefs and material exploration.
For more information on Felt and Fat or to browse the company's products, visit its website at https://www.feltandfat.com/.
