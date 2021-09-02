CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to celebrate this Labor Day weekend in Franklin County. Summer is winding down and Labor Day is approaching, but no need to worry about the end of fun. There is plenty of fun in Franklin County with tailgating, pop-up markets, food trucks, and live music.
Start the celebration at Food Truck Friday in Waynesboro, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM on September 3. Enjoy lunch from Jimmy's Famous Seafood Truck and catch singer/guitarist Brad Munn in the Main Street Park.
On Friday evening, festivities move to Shippensburg for September First Friday. Enjoy music by Evan Crider and visit the local shops of downtown. The Cumberland Shop is having a Red Dot Sale, artisans at work, and a chance to make a decorative card. Find local deals and special events throughout the town, plus plenty of tasty food and beverages, including Uncle Eddie's BBQ and The Dog Cart, Grand Illusion Hard Cider, Appalachian Brewing Company, and Castlerigg Wine Shop.
On Saturday, September 4, the fun continues in Waynesboro with the pop-up Market in the Park, 8:30 AM – 12 PM, with local vendors selling fresh produce, meat, baked goods, plants, handmade items and more! More fun on Sunday, September 5, at Jammin' in the Park Music & Arts Festival, 1 PM – 7 PM. It will be a day full of entertainment with two stages, art demos, food trucks, breweries, raffles, kids' activities and more!
TBC Brewing Company, located on North 3rd Street in Chambersburg, is launching Patio Weekends with the inaugural TBC Tailgate to celebrate the kick-off of college football season with game between Penn State Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers. Party all weekend, September 3rd – 5th and find a variety of local food vendors including, Sweet Rollers, Goosebrothers Ice Cream and Artisan Pizza, happy hour specials, beer releases, live music, and brunch on Sunday.
Head over to Hip Gypsy Emporium on Mont Alto Road in Chambersburg for a groovy time at KarmaFest, Sept. 4th & 5th. Camp out or just stop by to hang and have a blast checking out drum circles, yoga, free lectures, food, vendors, music, and great people! Check out the line-up and get tickets here.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information on 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
