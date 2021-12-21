CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier in December, a new Civil War Trails sign was installed in the Chambersburg Square. The sign, located in front of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, is one of many planned in Franklin County as the multi-state program expands into Pennsylvania--the sixth state to join the program.
The first Civil War Trails site will be a gateway for visitors to explore Chambersburg on foot and to encourage exploration of Franklin County. "The opportunity to network Franklin County's stories into a nation-wide program opens the county to new visitors. Civil War Trails is marketed nationally and internationally to tell America's stories, and Franklin County certainly has many to tell," said Janet Pollard, executive director of Franklin County Visitors Bureau.
Chambersburg's new site is among the first half dozen being installed in Pennsylvania since the Commonwealth joined the program earlier in 2021.
"Civil War Trails continues to grow into new areas with partners seeing an increasing return on investment," said Chris Brown, Assistant Director of Civil War Trails, Inc. "The program is recognized among travelers, particularly younger visitors, who are looking for authentic experiences and local history."
The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC) funded the cost of the new Civil War Trail sign in Chambersburg as part of its 100-year celebration. TFEC works to strengthen and support community. It is funding a second sign in Chambersburg to be installed later in 2022. Other sites in Franklin County under consideration include Monterey Pass Battlefield, near Blue Ridge Summit, and the Allison-Antrim Museum in Greencastle.
The Civil War Trails team also installed two new signs in Wrightsville along the Susquehanna River in York County. In total, the team installed, updated, or repaired 27 Civil War Trails sites across Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia during the week. Once installed, each Civil War Trails site is constantly updated with new content and refreshed to ensure a well-maintained product, which is always worth revisiting.
To learn more about the Civil War Trails program, visit http://www.civilwartrails.org and @civilwartrails on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information on 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
