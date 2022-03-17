CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes Dr. Betty Moseley Brown to the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center on March 19 for a book signing and reminiscence of hometown Chambersburg PA. Moseley Brown is signing her new book, Leadership Lessons: Personal Reflections from a Woman Marine, beginning at 1 PM in the second level of the 11/30 Visitors Center.
Moseley Brown joined the United States Marine Corps at age eighteen in 1978. She followed in the footsteps of her mother, Orenda Moseley, who served in the Army; and her father, James Moseley, who served in the Air Force. Pursuit of a military career was a natural step for this young woman.
Moseley Brown continued service as a Marine until 1992, but her dedication to the military continued across decades of work at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Presently, she is the Designated Federal Official for the Veterans' Family, Caregiver and Survivor Federal Advisory Committee and previously served as the Associate Director, Center for Women Veterans. She is a Distinguished Toastmaster, an alumnus of Leadership Veterans Affairs, and the 19th National President of the Women Marines Association. In 2016, Moseley Brown was awarded the Dickey Chapelle Award, which recognized her contribution to the morale, welfare and well-being of the men and women of the United States Marine Corps.
The service and experience of a lifetime is the foundation of Leadership Lessons: Personal Reflections from a Woman Marine. Writing the book, Moseley Brown created an acronym, using each letter of Marines to highlight the qualities so important in her service and life. Each chapter of the book corresponds to the qualities that spell Marines—motivation, attitude, resilience, intentional, nourishment, energizer, and self-awareness.
Leadership Lessons will be available for sale at the March 19 event. Moseley Brown is giving a portion of the proceeds of the book to support The Women's Memorial, pictured on the book's cover. To reserve a place, register here. Walk-ins are welcome.
