FREDERICK, Md., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Festival of the Arts will be held along Carroll Creek Linear Park in the heart of Historic downtown Frederick, Maryland on June 12 and 13, 10 am to 5 pm. This juried, fine art show features more than 100 artists from across the country in more than a dozen mediums.
For vendors list and more information, visit artfestival.com and frederickartscouncil.org
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC provides programs such as Sky Stage, the Public Art Initiative, Frederick Festival of the Arts, Art in the Park, and Frederick County's Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit frederickartscouncil.org.
About Howard Alan Events
Howard Alan is one of the most widely and highly recognized art fair promoters in the industry. Along with Debbie, his wife and business partner of 30 years and their dedicated staff, Howard runs 45 annual juried art shows and 40 annual craft shows out of the office in Jupiter, Florida.
Location:
The Frederick Festival of the Arts is held along Carroll Creek Linear Park between Court Street and East Street. Unique to this venue is its waterway and bridge crossings, and downtown location. If traveling, please set GPS to: 100 South East Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The Festival is an open-air event and all walkways around the show are fully handicapped accessible. Handicapped parking is also available in and around the City of Frederick.
Parking Information:
Getting around town is easy. There are more than 5,000 public parking spaces available in historic downtown Frederick with five parking decks from which to simply walk to the festival site.
Gabriella Smith, Frederick Arts Council, 443-699-8449, gabriella@frederickartscouncil.org
