FREDERICK, Md., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Arts Council announces the unveiling of a new arts mural featuring the work of artist Kirk Seese on view outside the Barbara Fritchie house on 152 W Patrick St.
The mural 'Barbara Fritchie' features an image of Barbara Fritchie waving the American flag outside her window, alongside the John Greenleaf Whittier poem 'Barbara Fritchie.'
Artist Kirk Seese is a graduate of Maryland Institute, College of Art, and has included work on the sets of blockbuster movies, HBO series, in school classrooms and countless homes and buildings across the country. Kirk has taken his talents to Hollywood as a scenic artist on sets of such films as "Evan Almighty" and "Invasion" starring Nicole Kidman; Independent films like "Apology" and "Crazy Eights"; TV shows including "Extreme Makeover : Home Edition", "The Wire: Season 4" and the Miss America Pageant. In 2007 he founded Bella Benvenuti llc, (BB Murals), named after his mother, which means "beautiful welcome" in Italian.
For FAC art center and gallery visiting hours, see https://frederickartscouncil.org/programs/community-art-center/.
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Arts Plan Initiative, Art in the Park, and Frederick County's Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit,http://www.frederickartscouncil.org
