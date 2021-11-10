FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Arts Council (FAC) announces their 2021 Holiday Art Showcase beginning on Friday, November 26th with pop-up events occurring from 11am - 2pm. Stop by the FAC Art Center located on 5 East 2nd St. and experience three floors of artist craftsmanship, community activities, and programs.
Local and regional artists will be on display throughout the Holiday Art Showcase via an exhibition of affordable works and pop-up maker booths located on the first floor of the FAC Art Center. This display of original fine art will be available to the public during regular business hours. In addition, pop-up craft-maker booths will be on weekends. Visitors are invited to view and purchase from the maker pop-up booths as well as from the two-dimensional works exhibit that includes prints, paintings, photographs, and wall hangings.
Additionally, FAC will be hosting a series of programs and community activities at the newly opened Creative Lab, located on the third floor of the Art Center. The Creative Lab will be open during regular business hours and offer hands-on maker activities every day. FAC Art Center is open Monday thru Thursday from 10am to 5pm, Friday from 11am to 4pm, and on the weekends from 11am to 5pm.
Who: Frederick Arts Council
What: Holiday Art Showcase
Where: FAC Art Center 5 East 2nd Street Frederick, MD
When: November 26th – Sunday, December 19th
Regular Business Hours: Monday - Thursday 10am - 5pm
Friday: 11am - 4pm
Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 5pm
Pop-up Markets: Friday, November 26th (Frosty Friday): 11am - 2pm
Saturday, November 27th: 11am - 2pm
Sunday, November 28th: 11am - 2pm
Saturday, December 4th: 11am - 2pm
Sunday, December 5th: 11am - 2pm
Saturday, December 11th: 11am - 2pm
Sunday, December 12th: 11am - 2pm
Saturday, December 18th: 11am - 2pm
Sunday, December 19th: 11am - 2pm
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as the Frederick Festival of the Arts, Sky Stage, Frederick Public Art Initiative, Art in the Park, and Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit http://www.frederickartscouncil.org
