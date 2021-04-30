FREDERICK, Md., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce has been named one of three Communications Excellence Best in Show winners by ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
ACCE's Awards for Communications Excellence is a program designed to showcase the top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations across the country.
The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce was named a "Best in Show" and "Award of Excellence" winner for the organization's work on S.H.E. Week. S.H.E. Week, which centers around the concept of Strength, Heart and Equality (S.H.E.), seeks to empower and develop women through education, networking, mentoring and partnerships and to promote opportunities for all women throughout Frederick County.
"Our S.H.E. Week event series literally defines who we are as a Chamber," said Rick Weldon, President & CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. "I'm incredibly proud of our volunteer Board leadership, our outstanding marketing team/partners and the amazing Women in Business committee for their inspiration and creativity in designing and marketing this powerful program. We're only as good as our partners and collaborators, so this affirms the value of those relationships."
"I am delighted that the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce has earned this well-deserved recognition. S.H.E. Week has become a signature event for the community and reflects the creativity, engagement and value of the Chamber to Frederick," added Dr. Andrea Chapdelaine, Chamber board president and president of Hood College.
"Chambers of commerce are the storytellers and megaphones for their communities," said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. "Their innovative efforts to help drive engagement and change in the regions they serve are inspiring. Creative communications that spur action are what earned them this well-deserved recognition." Several thousand award entries have been submitted since the launch of the competition, which is now in its thirty-sixth year.
A panel of communications and marketing professionals from sixteen U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated 173 entries submitted for this year's competition. Entries were organized by category — based on the chamber's annual revenue — and entry type: campaigns, digital media, event marketing and print and electronic publications. Judges presented 12 Awards of Excellence and three Best in Show awards.
About the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce
The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce serves as the voice of business and provides strategic leadership and engagement in building the future of business and the community through information, collaboration, advocacy and services on behalf of the employers in our community. Members include small businesses, corporations, associations, nonprofits and individual professionals. Since 1912 the Chamber has worked diligently with local government, education, private industry and a host of other agencies and organizations to improve the business environment and promote Frederick County as a premier community in which to live, work and do business.
About the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives
Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) is the professional society supporting the women and men who lead local, regional, statewide and international chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations. Our membership includes more than 1,600 business/civic organizations worldwide. We provide our members with information resources, thought leadership, education programs, original research, benchmarking, retirement security, and access to a network of peers.
