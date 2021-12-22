FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wine Kitchen, a modern American chophouse located along Carroll Creek in Downtown Frederick, will close during the month of January 2022 to renovate and renew the restaurant. Frederick's favorite cooks, servers, and bartenders will return in February 2022 to kick off the restaurant's 10th year in business and provide guests with the same level of hospitality and attention to detail they have come to expect–in a beautifully elevated and uniquely innovative space.
The renovations will include upgrades to all areas of the bar and restaurant, as well as updates to the menu of fine food and extensive wine list. The familiar ambiance, beloved staff, and community-focused feel of the restaurant will remain.
"This isn't an 'overhaul' or a 're-do' of some sort," said Jason Miller, Owner, the Wine Kitchen. "We are taking elements of the Wine Kitchen experience that our customers have come to love over the past decade and elevating them in ways that perfectly compliment our long-standing culture of great food and drink, delivered with simplicity and comfort in mind."
Although the Wine Kitchen will not be operational throughout the month of January, Miller is taking measures to ensure the key to the restaurant's success–the staff–is kept intact during the closure. "We know a restaurant is only as good as the people who work in it, which is why we are taking care of our team during our closure so they will all be here when our guests return."
As the transformation unfolds, the Wine Kitchen plans to offer guests sneak peeks on social media and through their mailing list, teasing out the next evolution of its space and menu. Additionally, in celebration of the 10th anniversary, patrons who visit the Wine Kitchen before its closure on December 31 will have the opportunity to receive a special gift when the restaurant reopens.
To learn more about the changes coming to the Wine Kitchen, contact Jason Miller at jason@thewinekitchen.com.
###
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek is a modern, seasonal-style chophouse in downtown Frederick, MD that features local, high-quality cuts of meat and a farm-fresh menu, including seafood and vegetarian options, and a dynamic wine and spirits list. The wine list includes more than 40 wines offered by the glass and in flights, to either pair with a meal or enjoy on its own. All of the beef served in house is from Roseda Black Angus Farm, located outside of Baltimore, and ingredients are often sourced from local farmers. Our guiding philosophy is to offer truly great food and drink in its purest form, in a comfortable environment.
Media Contact
Jason Miller, The Wine Kitchen, 7034709463, jason@thewinekitchen.com
SOURCE The Wine Kitchen