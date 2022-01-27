FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wine Kitchen on the Creek, a modern American chophouse located along Carroll Creek in Downtown Frederick, is excited to announce that it will reopen on February 2, 2022 after being temporarily closed for renovations. The reopening coincides with the restaurant's 10th year in business, which the restaurant will celebrate throughout February 2022.
While the familiar ambiance, beloved staff, and community-focused feel of the restaurant has remained, customers will notice refreshed atmosphere and decor, in addition to updated, state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, noise reduction technology, a new bar area, and more. Not only has the restaurant been physically transformed but so has the food and drink menu. An expansive steak selection, sourced from dedicated sustainable farmers, has been added. Also, a brand new cocktail menu has been added, featuring drinks inspired by Impressionist painters–those who embraced modernity and rebelled against classical subject matter.
"This is such a significant milestone for us," said Jason Miller, Owner, the Wine Kitchen. "We couldn't have come this far without the amazing support of our customers and community. We are going to be saying thank you with special gifts and exciting promotions over the next month."
Exciting Promotions: Diamonds by the Yard
To celebrate the 10th anniversary, the Wine Kitchen on the Creek has partnered with Colonial Jewelers for "Diamonds by the Yard," a special diamond giveaway exclusively for Wine Kitchen on the Creek patrons. Two customers will win a specially-selected piece of diamond jewelry with a value of $1,000.
Customers who visit the Wine Kitchen between February 6 to 12, and order a Diamonds in the Sky Sparkling Wine Flight, will receive a small bag, and inside it, a strand of sparkly faux diamonds. Then, customers will take their strands to Colonial Jewelers at 1 S Market Street during regular business hours, where they will measure it against the winning length. The two people whose strands match the winning length will be the recipients of the diamond pieces.
Collab: The Wine Kitchen on the Creek and McClintock Distilling
In another partnership, the Wine Kitchen on the Creek has collaborated with McClintock Distilling, a Frederick-based organic distiller, to create a special 10th anniversary rye whiskey. The first 300 customers will take home a 50mL sample bottle as a gift. Customers will also have the option to order it neat, on the rocks, or in a signature cocktail. This collaboration is an exciting partnership between two of Frederick's favorite local businesses to create a new product everyone can enjoy.
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek is a modern, seasonal-style chophouse in downtown Frederick, MD that features local, high-quality cuts of meat and a farm-fresh menu, including seafood and vegetarian options, and a dynamic wine and spirits list. The fresh & classic wine list includes more than 40 wines offered by the glass and in flights, to either pair with a meal or enjoy on its own. Our guiding philosophy is to offer truly great food and drink in its purest form, in a comfortable environment.
