FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Frederick, the Downtown Frederick Partnership, Main Street Middletown, and the Frederick News-Post are working together to host the event, slated to run from March 7 to March 13. There are 17 restaurants participating in the winter iteration of the event.
Participating locations will feature multi-course meals at appetizing prices, providing the perfect opportunity to visit an old favorite or try something new. Reservations are highly encouraged for diners looking to take advantage of this special week on the Frederick dining scene.
Participating restaurants include:
- Anchor Bar
- Brewer's Alley
- Bushwaller's Irish Pub
- Cellar Door
- Firestone's Culinary Tavern
- Frederick Social
- Il Porto
- Jerk N Jive Bar and Kitchen
- JoJo's Restaurant & Tap House
- Magoo's Pub & Eatery
- The Main Cup
- Mayta's Peruvian Cuisine
- Pistarro's
- Showroom
- South Mountain Creamery
- Thacher & Rye
- The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
The menus for each of the participating restaurants can be found at the Frederick Restaurant Week website. Diners are encouraged to share their Restaurant Week experiences by using the hashtag #FredRestWK on social media.
Sponsors for March's Restaurant Week include: City of Frederick Office of Economic Development, Frederick Magazine, and Postern.
Visit Frederick is the recognized Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. It operates the Frederick Visitor Center and related Visit Frederick programs that include Destination Marketing and Group Tour Marketing. For more information about Visit Frederick, visit http://www.visitfrederick.org or call 301-600-4047.
Media Contact
Jake Wynn, Marketing and Communications Manager, Visit Frederick, 301-600-4023, jwynn@fredco-md.net
SOURCE Visit Frederick