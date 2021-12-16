NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Photographers looking for the industry's newest products and services can connect 1-on-1 with vendors and find exclusive discounts at the Imaging USA Expo, January 16-18, 2022, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. To help make the expo more accessible to photographers, PPA—the nonprofit behind ImagingUSA—offers free passes to this wildly popular tradeshow.
The Imaging USA Expo features over 100 of the industry's most trusted brands. From cameras and gear to printing services and software, the exhibitors' offerings cover everything photographers need to build and sustain a successful business.
The free expo pass also includes admission to the conference's keynote presentations, mini-educational sessions on the tradeshow floor, and special photography exhibits to inspire attendees' work. Among the work displayed is that of Pete Souza, former White House photographer for Presidents Obama and Reagan. Souza is also the 2022 recipient of PPA's Lifetime Achievement Award.
The expo takes place the 3 days of the main Imaging USA conference, which features over 80 speakers, countless networking opportunities, and lively celebrations.
Photographers interested in attending can reserve a free expo pass using code TSC2022 at ImagingUSA.org/FreePass.
