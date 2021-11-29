BALTIMORE, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuchs North America, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions and spices for the food manufacturing, retail and foodservice industries, introduces the Celebrating Soul Collection – an enticing line of seasonings that will allow consumers to experience the craveable flavors of the South from anywhere in the world. From the main course to dessert, our newest collection creates a delicious meal inspired by traditional Southern recipes.
This collection presents craveable seasoning blends ideal for proteins, side dishes, and milkshakes. These items are also the starting point for food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to develop their own rich signature product offerings, with Fuchs' culinary specialists at their side.
Southern Inspirations
Our new Celebrating Soul Collection includes the following 4 seasoning blends:
- Hoppin' John Seasoning
- Chicken Brine
- Pot Likker Seasoning
- Sweet Tea Milkshake
In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs' director of marketing, describes the inspiration behind the collection. "With travel still being limited during the pandemic, food is a way for consumers to explore new places. As a result, interest in regional cuisines and flavors have grown astronomically over the past couple of years. Southern cuisine has emerged as a standout among regional American cuisines. We wanted to bring authentic Southern comfort dishes to life through this innovative seasoning collection," she explains.
"Our new collection offers new takes on familiar favorites that will transport consumers to the South and immerse them in Southern culture. Just one taste of these seasonings, and consumers won't be able to get enough," Cushen concludes.
Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the items that make up Fuchs' Celebrating Soul Collection feature regional inspirations that were carefully developed by our industry experts and our corporate chef.
Southern Sides
Said to bring good fortune in the coming year, Hoppin' John is a Southern staple. Our Hoppin' John Seasoning is perfectly balanced with savory and spicy notes from ingredients like dried red and green bell pepper, onion, celery, and jalapeno. Once the seasoning is combined with rice, black-eyed peas, and water, its crave able flavor really shines, making this side dish sure to become a new favorite for consumers.
Featuring bold garlic and hints of onion, our Pot Likker Seasoning brings maximum flavor to greens. Also known as Pot Liquor, this Southern delicacy is traditionally made from the remaining flavorful liquid after simmering a pot of greens. We captured all of this deliciousness in our new seasoning, which, when added to collard greens and water, creates a savory side dish that will leave consumers wanting more.
The Main Dish
Our Chicken Brine is another simple, yet flavorful seasoning that puts herbal extracts in the spotlight, making for an unforgettable main dish. Not only does this flavor pack a serious punch with its warm spices and herby notes, but its also incredibly versatile. Specifically created for chicken, this seasoning can also be used to elevate a variety of proteins.
Not Your Average Milkshake
Our Sweet Tea Milkshake sure is sweet! Including a natural tea flavor, as well as hints of lemon and monk fruit, this innovative blend is all about authenticity. As a milkshake, it brings a delicious creamy taste to a Southern staple that will transport consumers to a warm sunny day.
Custom Solutions, Too
Fuchs North America's experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly crave able products with offerings like the Celebrating Soul Collection. According to Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.
As Wuestenfeld explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers' desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors, and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. "We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more."
Fuchs' development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America's cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.
"With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that's focused, flexible and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on-hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications," Wuestenfeld reports.
With over 75 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.
About Fuchs North America
Fuchs North America is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.
Fuchs North America's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.
Since 1990, we've been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.
Media Contact
Ali Sisbarro, Fuch's North America, +1 443-613-5849, asisbarro@fuchsna.com
SOURCE Fuchs North America