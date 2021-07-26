JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This morning, Fulcrum Hospitality LLC ("Fulcrum") announced the promotion of Jonathan Korr to the position of Executive Vice President, signifying his impressive career growth as a senior hospitality industry professional.
Mr. Korr's nine-year tenure with Fulcrum, following his time at a public lodging REIT, has borne out his role in the lodging industry as a valued leader and esteemed resource in both the hotel asset management and transaction advisory disciplines.
"Jonathan's value to our firm simply cannot be overstated," remarked Steven Angel, Fulcrum's Principal and Founder. "His steadfast commitment to our properties' management teams, partners and clients is both universally recognized and directly responsible for many of our asset management and investing successes and growth."
Cheryl Boyer, Chief Operating Officer of Fulcrum noted, "Jonathan is accountable for leading a team of professionals that oversees a substantial portion of our lodging portfolio. The above-market performance achieved across this collection of hotels in both peak operating times as well as the most recent industry downturn can be directly attributed to his leadership, creativity and constructive collaboration with our properties' third-party managers."
Mr. Korr's promotion comes amid continued growth of the firm, co-investing with institutional clients in over $500 million of hotel investments since October 2020, all of which are also asset managed by Fulcrum. In total, Fulcrum's team of over 30 professionals oversee 110 hotels comprising more than 30,000 rooms worldwide.
Fulcrum Hospitality is a boutique operating partner, asset manager, and transaction advisor in the lodging and gaming space. Founded by former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Steven Angel, the firm has principal investments in hospitality assets, maintains acquisitions relationships with major investment banks and institutional private equity firms, and asset manages or advises on a multi-billion dollar portfolio comprising over 110 hotels globally, including asset managing and co-investing in over $500 million of lodging properties within the past year.
