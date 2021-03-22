KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What would you do with 5,000 tulips in your living room? On March 27th & 28th, you get the chance to find out. Celebrity florists Sarah Campbell and Jordan Marx of Netflix's The Big Flower Fight are hosting the GATHER: Virtual Tulip Festival.
Gather will feature an inspiring cast of floral superstars. You will be inspired, encouraged, and entertained as they bring towering, blooming, floral sculptures to life. You've never seen an online event like this! Sign up today at GatherTulips.com.
U.S. tulip growers, together with their European bulb suppliers, are sponsoring this event to make it free for all to attend. It is the culminating event of a month-long celebration that started on International Women's Day when they gave away 1000 tulip bouquets to women on the front lines.
Campbell, the founder of Intrigue Designs, and her right-hand-lady, Marx (@thejordiejourney), will be hosting the event. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have Sarah host this event. She is a world-class designer with infectious energy," says Peggy Anne Montgomery from Garden Media Group on behalf of the tulip growers.
"We dreamed big when we created this virtual tulip festival and hoping to bring a unique experience right into your home," says Campbell. "2021 will be the year of healing, and flowers play an important role in improving our lives, brightening our outlook, lowering stress, and easing sadness."
Get to know the remaining all-star cast of floral designers:
Beth O'Reilly, AIFD - Beth is known best as the fan favorite of HBO's "Full Bloom." Her colorful designs and bright personality make her stand-out in any room.
Bron Hansboro - Bron is a floral industry leader, sharing his passion for flowers through designing, speaking, and presenting across the United States. He manages his floral studio focused on weddings and social events in Virginia.
Sue Davis - Sue made a name for herself selling flowers on QVC and has continued to grow as a designer and mentor within the floral world. Her floral workshops and events are held across the USA, from Philadelphia to Honolulu.
Ana & Anais Vivas - This mother-daughter pair arrived in the U.S. by way of Venezuela just 5 years ago. During this time, they have grown to be the most sought-after designer-duo in Miami. You can find their famous flower crowns featured in media outlets around the world.
Michelle Summers - Michelle is a blossoming breakout star and entrepreneur who packs a punch. She is the founder of a thriving floral and event design firm, venue owner, and rising star of the flower world.
Yan Skates & Henck Rolling – (@Henckrolling & @yanskates) These two colorful fashionistas and Campbell's co-stars from The Big Flower Fight will make a cameo appearance. They will be sharing a bit of tulip history from their home in London.
Look for more event details at GatherTulips.com and inspiring videos at Flowerbulbs Make You Bloom and Intrigue Design's social media channels. #GatherTulips
