PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1966, crowds of adoring cheesesteak fans have lined up on 9th & Passyunk in South Philadelphia to get their hands-on Philadelphia's most iconic cheesesteak. Geno's Steaks is proud to announce that fans within a 20-mile radius can now get their favorite Geno's cheesesteak delivered straight to their door.
Geno's has partnered with Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Door Dash, and eZCater. Ordering Geno's is as easy as downloading the app of one of the popular delivery services and finding Geno's Steaks. Of course, fans of Geno's Steaks know that Geno's provides much more than Philadelphia's best cheesesteak.
In addition to multiple variations of the classic cheesesteaks, diners can order steak hoagies, Italian hoagies, roast pork sandwiches, meatball sandwiches, french fries, cheese fries, and more.
The search for the best cheesesteak in Philly has never been easier, because it can be delivered straight to your home or office. Enhance your dining experience like never before with Geno's Steak delivery.
To stay up-to-date with Geno's Steaks' latest information, visit their website at Genosteaks.com and be sure to follow Geno's on Facebook and Instagram.
About Geno's Steaks:
Geno's Steaks was started by Joe Vento back in 1966. He figured that if he was going to sell a steak, he had to be where they were already eating them....at the "X" shaped intersection of 9th & Passyunk in South Philadelphia. Joe learned the cheesesteak business from his father who in the early 1940's opened "Jim's Steaks". In 1966, Joe started "Geno's" with $6.00 in his pocket, 2 boxes of steaks and some hot dogs. Today, Geno's is home to Philadelphia's most iconic cheesesteak. Diners from around the world come to 9th street & Passyunk Avenue to enjoy their very own piping hot sandwich.
Media Contact
Kevin Brady, Geno's Steaks, (215) 389-0659, kbrady@genosteaks.com
SOURCE Geno's Steaks