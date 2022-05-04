Discover Lancaster invites travelers to sign up for its current $250 VISA gift card giveaway and to come experience all the new & long-time favorite things to do and see in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

LANCASTER, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As spring warms up and heads toward summer, there's never been a better time to visit the fresh-air fun of Lancaster County, PA.

The area is always a great value destination, and now it's even more budget-friendly with a current $250 VISA gift card giveaway! Travelers simply sign up for Discover Lancaster's monthly consumer e-news and they're automatically entered into the drawing, which will give out two gift cards per week through June 15th.

And once visitors arrive, there are so many wonderful spring-into-summer things to see and do.

Lancaster County offers not only insights into the Amish heritage it's long been known for, but also the culinary & artistic scene of hip downtown Lancaster City and popular family attractions like Dutch Wonderland amusement park and Strasburg Rail Road.

Travelers can explore walkable small towns, a surprisingly rich dining & drinks landscape, various recreational activities from ziplining to kayaking, unique & handmade retail, and a wide array of first-rate lodging experiences.

Plus, recent new offerings include:

  • The latest tour from the Amish Farm & House – "Picnic on an Amish Farm" – where guests are treated to an early evening of food, fun, and fellowship amid our picturesque countryside.
  • Delicious and diverse fare & libations showcased at the newly-opened and redesigned Southern Market, with its central food hall and Bar 1888.
  • The debut of "David" – Sight & Sound Theatres' Broadway-level epic, which tells the story of the Bible's most legendary king with original songs & choreography and incredible special effects.
  • By mid-summer, the Susquehanna National Heritage Area's unique River Discovery Boat Tours on their new historic 1912 electric boat "Chief Uncas" for the natural & cultural history of the county's western border – the mighty Susquehanna.
  • A significantly-expanded Fulton Theatre – the nation's oldest continuously-operating theater, which now has a beautiful new home to continue to create all its own productions.
  • Not one but two Lancaster County venues – Turkey Hill Experience and Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery – on the new Good Housekeeping list of the 25 best factory tours in America.

 

Media Contact

Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster, 1 717-735-0311, jcliff@discoverlancaster.com

 

SOURCE Discover Lancaster

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.