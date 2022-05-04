Discover Lancaster invites travelers to sign up for its current $250 VISA gift card giveaway and to come experience all the new & long-time favorite things to do and see in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
LANCASTER, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As spring warms up and heads toward summer, there's never been a better time to visit the fresh-air fun of Lancaster County, PA.
The area is always a great value destination, and now it's even more budget-friendly with a current $250 VISA gift card giveaway! Travelers simply sign up for Discover Lancaster's monthly consumer e-news and they're automatically entered into the drawing, which will give out two gift cards per week through June 15th.
And once visitors arrive, there are so many wonderful spring-into-summer things to see and do.
Lancaster County offers not only insights into the Amish heritage it's long been known for, but also the culinary & artistic scene of hip downtown Lancaster City and popular family attractions like Dutch Wonderland amusement park and Strasburg Rail Road.
Travelers can explore walkable small towns, a surprisingly rich dining & drinks landscape, various recreational activities from ziplining to kayaking, unique & handmade retail, and a wide array of first-rate lodging experiences.
Plus, recent new offerings include:
- The latest tour from the Amish Farm & House – "Picnic on an Amish Farm" – where guests are treated to an early evening of food, fun, and fellowship amid our picturesque countryside.
- Delicious and diverse fare & libations showcased at the newly-opened and redesigned Southern Market, with its central food hall and Bar 1888.
- The debut of "David" – Sight & Sound Theatres' Broadway-level epic, which tells the story of the Bible's most legendary king with original songs & choreography and incredible special effects.
- By mid-summer, the Susquehanna National Heritage Area's unique River Discovery Boat Tours on their new historic 1912 electric boat "Chief Uncas" for the natural & cultural history of the county's western border – the mighty Susquehanna.
- A significantly-expanded Fulton Theatre – the nation's oldest continuously-operating theater, which now has a beautiful new home to continue to create all its own productions.
- Not one but two Lancaster County venues – Turkey Hill Experience and Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery – on the new Good Housekeeping list of the 25 best factory tours in America.
Media Contact
Joel Cliff, Discover Lancaster, 1 717-735-0311, jcliff@discoverlancaster.com
SOURCE Discover Lancaster