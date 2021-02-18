PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 1.1 million SF Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia project for The Cordish Companies in the South Philadelphia Stadium District. This world-class gaming and entertainment destination sets a new standard for gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment. Gilbane served as the construction manager on this transformative project that provided over 3,000 new construction jobs over the last three years.
The complex includes a 208-room luxury hotel, 1,400-space parking garage and 376,000-SF casino. Amenities include:
- More than 2,100 slots and electronic table games
- 121 live-action table games
- Dedicated 29-table Poker Room
- A variety of dining and entertainment options
- State-of-the-art, industry-leading FanDuel® Sportsbook
- Six room Event Center featuring 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to 1,000 guests.
Construction of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia began in 2018, and local community impact was a high priority for the team from the start. To achieve important business participation goals for the City of Philadelphia, Gilbane and Cordish embarked on a community outreach program. Several outreach meetings were held offsite where local certified minority- and women-owned businesses were invited to attend for all construction and professional services.
"From day one Gilbane dedicated full resources to support the owner's commitment to the City of Philadelphia and bringing economic opportunity and inclusivity for residents," said Shawn Carlin, Vice President at Gilbane Building Company. "We are extremely proud to have been a part of this transformative project and can't wait for our community to safely enjoy everything it has to offer."
