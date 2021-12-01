YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results are in! For the 18th consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. More than 22,000 people responded. Global Traveler's inaugural awards were celebrated in 2004.

The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online. The 2021 survey ran Dec. 14, 2020—Sept. 30, 2021. The results of the survey are announced in the December 2021 issue, available now.

"As travel begins to return after a particularly challenging time for the industry, it's really an extraordinary honor to acknowledge those providers that are the best of the best, and who showed strength and resilience in the face of unprecedented adversity," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "We also thank our readers who vote yearly in the survey. Our readers resumed travel as soon as they could; for them, it's part of their DNA, and they know and voted for the true stars of the travel industry. Here's hoping for an even stronger 2022! Congratulations!"

Winners receiving the same award for the fifth consecutive year will also receive Quint Status recognition; those celebrating a 10th consecutive win will enter the Hall of Fame; and honorees receiving a 15th win in a row earn Crystal status.

This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 14, at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. For more information, check out the December 2021 issue of Global Traveler or visit our website: https://www.globaltravelerusa.com/.

A complete list of winners is as follows:

Best Overall Airline in the World

Singapore Airlines

Best Airline Alliance

oneworld

12th Consecutive Year

Best Aircraft Type

Boeing 787

Best Airline Website

AA.com

Fifth Consecutive Year

Quint Status

Fastest-Growing Airline, Trans-Pacific

United Airlines

Best Airline for International First Class

Korean Air

Best Airline for Business Class

Turkish Airlines

Fifth Consecutive Year

Quint Status

Best Airline for Domestic First Class

American Airlines

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Airline Lounges

Delta Sky Club

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Onboard Service

Asiana Airlines

18th Consecutive Year

Best Airline for Flight Attendants

Asiana Airlines

18th Consecutive Year

Best Airline Cuisine

Etihad Airways

Second Consecutive Year

Best Flight Attendant Uniforms

Emirates

Best Airline for Security

Swiss International Air Lines

Best Business-Class Seat Design

Korean Air

Best First-Class Seat Design

All Nippon Airways

Second Consecutive Year

Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers

Turkish Airlines Corporate Club

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness

Air Canada

Second Consecutive Year

Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program

United Airlines MileagePlus

18th Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level Program

American Airlines AAdvantage – Executive Platinum

Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Program

United MileagePlus

Ninth Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Award Redemption

United MileagePlus

Best Frequent-Flyer Customer Service

Delta Air Lines SkyMiles

Best Airline in North America

Air Canada

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline to South America

LATAM Airlines Group

Best Airline in Mexico

Aeromexico

12th Consecutive Year

Best Airline in the South Pacific

Air Tahiti Nui

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Europe

TAP Air Portugal

11th Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Eastern Europe

Aeroflot

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Africa

Royal Air Maroc

Best Airline in the Middle East

Etihad Airways

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airline in North Asia

China Airlines

Ninth Consecutive Year

Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India

Air India

Eighth Consecutive Year

Best Airline to Japan

Japan Airlines

Best Trans-Atlantic Airline

TAP Air Portugal

Second Consecutive Year

Best Trans-Pacific Airline

All Nippon Airways

Second Consecutive Year

Best Overall Airport in the World

Singapore Changi Airport

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Airport in North America

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

18th Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Airport in Europe

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Airport in the Middle East

Hamad International Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Airport in South America

El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents

Turkish Airlines

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Airport Dining

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Best Airport Shopping

Miami International Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport

Ontario International Airport, Ontario, California

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World

Dubai Duty Free

15th Consecutive Year

Best Duty-Free Shopping in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Best International Hotel Chain

The Ritz-Carlton

Best Domestic Hotel Chain

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Best Lifestyle Hotel

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Best MICE Hotel

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Website

hilton.com

Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World

IHG® Rewards Club

17th Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Elite-Level Program

Hilton Honors Diamond

Best Frequent-Stay Bonus Program

Hilton Honors

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Award Redemption

Marriott Bonvoy

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Customer Service

World of Hyatt

Best Hotel in the United States

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

11th Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in Asia

SIGNIEL SEOUL

Second Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in South Korea

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL

10th Consecutive Year

Best European Hotel Chain

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in Mexico

Fiesta Americana

11th Consecutive Year

Best Hotel Chain in the Middle East

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Hotel in the Middle East

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Overseas Delivery Program

Volvo

Sixth Consecutive Year

Best Rental Car Company

Hertz

Best Airport Parking

The Parking Spot

Third Consecutive Year

Best Tourism Destination

Greece

Best MICE City

Seoul

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best WiFi Service

Intelsat (formerly Gogo Commercial Aviation)

Best Luggage Brand

Briggs & Riley

12th Consecutive Year

Best Hotel App

Hilton Hotels

Third Consecutive Year

Best Airline App

Delta Air Lines

Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business Program

IHG Business Edge

Third Consecutive Year

Best Overall Credit Card

United Club Infinite Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Best Credit Card Special Events

United Card Event

Second Consecutive Year

Best Small Business Credit Card

Capital One Spark Miles for Business Card

Best Credit Card Rewards Programs

United Club Infinite Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase

10th Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Promotions

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card

Third Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Benefits

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase

Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Redemptions

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America

10th Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Promotions

United Club Infinite Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Benefits

Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America

Third Consecutive Year

Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Redemptions

United Explorer Card from Chase

Ninth Consecutive Year

Best Cruise Line Affinity Credit Card

Princess Cruises Visa Signature Card from Barclays

Fourth Consecutive Year

About the Survey

Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 14, 2020–Sept. 30, 2021. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.

About Global Traveler

With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers. According to MediaMark Research (Gfk MRI), GT readers have an average net worth of $2 million and 50 percent are CEOs and owners of companies. Our readers average nine domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis (11 round-trips in the last three years), mostly in first and business class. More than 55 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 60 nights per year. Three special editions — Leisure Lifestyle Edition, Global City Guidebook and Class Act Guide — complement monthly issues. Each year, Global Traveler awards the GT Tested Reader Survey awards and the Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer USA and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com.

