YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The results are in! For the 18th consecutive year, Global Traveler conducted its GT Tested Reader Survey, asking frequent luxury travelers to name the best in a variety of travel-related categories. More than 22,000 people responded. Global Traveler's inaugural awards were celebrated in 2004.
The survey honors airlines, hotels, loyalty programs and travel-related products in more than 80 categories. GT's distinguished readers vote for their favorites in the world of travel in an open-ended survey running in the magazine and online. The 2021 survey ran Dec. 14, 2020—Sept. 30, 2021. The results of the survey are announced in the December 2021 issue, available now.
"As travel begins to return after a particularly challenging time for the industry, it's really an extraordinary honor to acknowledge those providers that are the best of the best, and who showed strength and resilience in the face of unprecedented adversity," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, Global Traveler. "We also thank our readers who vote yearly in the survey. Our readers resumed travel as soon as they could; for them, it's part of their DNA, and they know and voted for the true stars of the travel industry. Here's hoping for an even stronger 2022! Congratulations!"
Winners receiving the same award for the fifth consecutive year will also receive Quint Status recognition; those celebrating a 10th consecutive win will enter the Hall of Fame; and honorees receiving a 15th win in a row earn Crystal status.
This year's winners will be feted at a reception Dec. 14, at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. For more information, check out the December 2021 issue of Global Traveler or visit our website: https://www.globaltravelerusa.com/.
A complete list of winners is as follows:
Best Overall Airline in the World
Singapore Airlines
Best Airline Alliance
oneworld
12th Consecutive Year
Best Aircraft Type
Boeing 787
Best Airline Website
Fifth Consecutive Year
Quint Status
Fastest-Growing Airline, Trans-Pacific
United Airlines
Best Airline for International First Class
Korean Air
Best Airline for Business Class
Turkish Airlines
Fifth Consecutive Year
Quint Status
Best Airline for Domestic First Class
American Airlines
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Airline Lounges
Delta Sky Club
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Onboard Service
Asiana Airlines
18th Consecutive Year
Best Airline for Flight Attendants
Asiana Airlines
18th Consecutive Year
Best Airline Cuisine
Etihad Airways
Second Consecutive Year
Best Flight Attendant Uniforms
Emirates
Best Airline for Security
Swiss International Air Lines
Best Business-Class Seat Design
Korean Air
Best First-Class Seat Design
All Nippon Airways
Second Consecutive Year
Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers
Turkish Airlines Corporate Club
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness
Air Canada
Second Consecutive Year
Best Overall Frequent-Flyer Program
United Airlines MileagePlus
18th Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Elite-Level Program
American Airlines AAdvantage – Executive Platinum
Best Frequent-Flyer Bonus Program
United MileagePlus
Ninth Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Award Redemption
United MileagePlus
Best Frequent-Flyer Customer Service
Delta Air Lines SkyMiles
Best Airline in North America
Air Canada
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline to South America
LATAM Airlines Group
Best Airline in Mexico
Aeromexico
12th Consecutive Year
Best Airline in the South Pacific
Air Tahiti Nui
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Europe
TAP Air Portugal
11th Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Eastern Europe
Aeroflot
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Africa
Royal Air Maroc
Best Airline in the Middle East
Etihad Airways
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airline in North Asia
China Airlines
Ninth Consecutive Year
Best Airline in Central/South Asia & India
Air India
Eighth Consecutive Year
Best Airline to Japan
Japan Airlines
Best Trans-Atlantic Airline
TAP Air Portugal
Second Consecutive Year
Best Trans-Pacific Airline
All Nippon Airways
Second Consecutive Year
Best Overall Airport in the World
Singapore Changi Airport
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Airport in North America
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
18th Consecutive Year
Best Airport in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Airport in Europe
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Airport in the Middle East
Hamad International Airport
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Airport in South America
El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents
Turkish Airlines
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Airport Dining
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Best Airport Shopping
Miami International Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Fastest-Growing U.S. Airport
Ontario International Airport, Ontario, California
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World
Dubai Duty Free
15th Consecutive Year
Best Duty-Free Shopping in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Best International Hotel Chain
The Ritz-Carlton
Best Domestic Hotel Chain
Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts
Best Lifestyle Hotel
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
Best MICE Hotel
LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Website
Second Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Rewards Program in the World
IHG® Rewards Club
17th Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Elite-Level Program
Hilton Honors Diamond
Best Frequent-Stay Bonus Program
Hilton Honors
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Award Redemption
Marriott Bonvoy
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Customer Service
World of Hyatt
Best Hotel in the United States
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
11th Consecutive Year
Best Hotel in Asia
SIGNIEL SEOUL
Second Consecutive Year
Best Hotel in South Korea
LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL
10th Consecutive Year
Best European Hotel Chain
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain in Mexico
Fiesta Americana
11th Consecutive Year
Best Hotel Chain in the Middle East
Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Hotel in the Middle East
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
Fourth Consecutive Year
Best Overseas Delivery Program
Volvo
Sixth Consecutive Year
Best Rental Car Company
Hertz
Best Airport Parking
The Parking Spot
Third Consecutive Year
Best Tourism Destination
Greece
Best MICE City
Seoul
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best WiFi Service
Intelsat (formerly Gogo Commercial Aviation)
Best Luggage Brand
Briggs & Riley
12th Consecutive Year
Best Hotel App
Hilton Hotels
Third Consecutive Year
Best Airline App
Delta Air Lines
Best Small- to Mid-Sized Business Program
IHG Business Edge
Third Consecutive Year
Best Overall Credit Card
United Club Infinite Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year
Best Credit Card Special Events
United Card Event
Second Consecutive Year
Best Small Business Credit Card
Capital One Spark Miles for Business Card
Best Credit Card Rewards Programs
United Club Infinite Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
10th Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Promotions
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card
Third Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Benefits
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Best Frequent-Stay Affinity Credit Card Redemptions
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America
10th Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Promotions
United Club Infinite Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Benefits
Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Card from Bank of America
Third Consecutive Year
Best Frequent-Flyer Affinity Credit Card Redemptions
United Explorer Card from Chase
Ninth Consecutive Year
Best Cruise Line Affinity Credit Card
Princess Cruises Visa Signature Card from Barclays
Fourth Consecutive Year
About the Survey
Global Traveler conducted an open-ended survey of its readers to determine the best in more than 80 travel-related categories. The survey was conducted from Dec. 14, 2020–Sept. 30, 2021. Questionnaires were available in subscriber copies of the magazine, online at globaltravelerusa.com/gt-tested-awards-ballot and through direct mail and email. Only questionnaires with more than 50 percent of the questions answered were considered. An outside accounting firm, Citrin Cooperman LLP, tabulated the results. Employees of the magazine and members of the travel industry were barred from participation.
